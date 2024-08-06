Paris 2024 Olympics: Greek athlete leaves Games village after testing positive for doping, says team

A Greek athlete has tested positive for banned substances at the Paris Games and has been expelled from the athletes’ village, the Greek Olympic Committee said on Tuesday.
The team had been informed on Monday afternoon by Greece’s anti-doping agency and the athlete, whose name or sport were not announced, was provisionally suspended and moved away from the team.
Britain's women power to cycling team sprint gold as records tumble
The Paris Games have seen only a handful of positive tests during competition so far, including that of Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and African Games boxing champion Cynthia Ogunsemilore of Nigeria.
Iraqi judoka Sajjad Sehen tested positive for steroids a day before the start of the Games.
