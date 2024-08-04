MagazineBuy Print

Washington Open 2024: Bouzkova rallies to beat top-seeded Sabalenka after a long weather delay

Down 2-1 in the third set when lightning and rain stopped play for three and a half hours, Bouzkova broke Sabalenka’s serve in the first game after they resumed, broke again for a 5-3 lead and closed out the Australian Open champion with a love game.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 10:03 IST , WASHINGTON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Marie Bouzkova of Czechia looks on against Aryna Sabalenka during the womens singles semifinal match.
Marie Bouzkova of Czechia looks on against Aryna Sabalenka during the womens singles semifinal match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Marie Bouzkova of Czechia looks on against Aryna Sabalenka during the womens singles semifinal match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic rallied to beat top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belaus 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 on Saturday night after a long weather delay in the Mubadala Citi DC Open semifinals.

Down 2-1 in the third set when lightning and rain stopped play for three and a half hours, Bouzkova broke Sabalenka’s serve in the first game after they resumed, broke again for a 5-3 lead and closed out the Australian Open champion with a love game.

Sabalenka was playing her first tournament since withdrawing from Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury.

ALSO READ | Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic and Alcaraz eye power and glory in gold medal duel

Bouzkova will face Paula Badosa of Spain, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Caroline Dolehide of the United States in the first semifinal.

Bouzkova reached her first WTA 500 final. She won her lone career title in 2002 in Prague. Ranked as high as No. 2, Badosa has slipped to 62nd after a back injury sidelined her six months last year.

In the men’s semifinals, second-seeded Ben Shelton of the United States faced 10th-seeded Flavio Cobolli of Italy, and fourth-seeded Sebastian Korda played No. 5 Frances Tiafoe, from nearby College Park, Maryland, in an all-American match.

