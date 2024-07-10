MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

TNPL 2024: Chepauk Super Gillies beats Tiruppur by 15 runs for first win of season

The Chepauk outfit — inspired by Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s unbeaten 67 (46b, 8x4) and a defiant fielding display — beat Tiruppur Tamizhans by 15 runs at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground on Wednesday.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 23:32 IST , SALEM - 2 MINS READ

Sankar Narayanan EH
Chepauk super Gillies batter Prodosh Ranjan Paul in action.
Chepauk super Gillies batter Prodosh Ranjan Paul in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Chepauk super Gillies batter Prodosh Ranjan Paul in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Third time was the charm for Chepauk Super Gillies as it tasted success after two successive losses in the eighth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

The Chepauk outfit — inspired by Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s unbeaten 67 (46b, 8x4) and a defiant fielding display — beat IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by 15 runs at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground on Wednesday.

S. Ganesh (61, 35b, 7x4, 2x6) did put up a fight for the Tiruppur side. However, G. Periyaswamy (two for 18) bowled a stellar penultimate over (two runs and a wicket) to put the game too far away from Tamizhans.

Chasing a target of 158, the Tiruppur outfit lost two top-order batters to stellar catches. Skipper B. Aparajith’s diving effort in the deep removed S. Radhakrishnan. After Amit Sathvik perished trying for a maximum, 38-year-old Rahil Shah lept to his left at cover to see the back of Tushar Raheja. The early jolts meant that Ganesh’s efforts went futile.

After being asked to bat, Super Gillies started strong thanks to the third-wicket partnership between N. Jagadeesan (36, 26b, 2x4, 2x6) and Pradosh. Mohamed Ali (three for 29) broke the 53-run stand by luring Jagadeesan to hit over the longer boundary and the opener fell right into the trap. The off-spinner then pouched Daryl S. Ferrario off his own bowling to make it 94 for four in 11.2 overs.

Facing the prospect of finishing with a subpar total, Pradosh extracted some boundaries in the death overs to guide Super Gillies to 157, which proved more than enough thanks to a spirited effort in the field.

THE SCORES
Chepauk Super Gillies 157/6 in 20 overs (N. Jagadeesan 36, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 67 n.o., Mohamed Ali 3/29) bt IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 142/8 in 20 overs (S. Ganesh 61, G. Periyaswamy 2/18).
Toss: Tamizhans.

Thursday’s match: Nellai Royal Kings vs. SKM Salem Spartans, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, 7.15 PM IST.

Related Topics

Chepauk Super Gillies /

TNPL /

N. Jagadeesan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Can thunderstorm stop the Netherlands vs England semifinal match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 score: NED V ENG Starting lineups in; Thunderstorm in Dortmund
    Team Sportstar
  3. TNPL 2024: Chepauk Super Gillies beats Tiruppur by 15 runs for first win of season
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  4. Paris 2024: Sumit Nagal qualifies for Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Lorenzo Musetti reaches his first Grand Slam semifinal, will face Novak Djokovic
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. TNPL 2024: Chepauk Super Gillies beats Tiruppur by 15 runs for first win of season
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  2. ZIM vs IND 3d T20I: Need to give my 100 per cent every single day, says Washington as he eyes India’s spin all-rounder slot
    PTI
  3. ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I: Gill hails remarkable team effort as India snatch 2-1 lead in series vs Zimbabwe
    PTI
  4. Four candidates file nomination for MCA president’s post
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: India takes series lead over Zimbabwe with all-round show in third T20
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Can thunderstorm stop the Netherlands vs England semifinal match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 score: NED V ENG Starting lineups in; Thunderstorm in Dortmund
    Team Sportstar
  3. TNPL 2024: Chepauk Super Gillies beats Tiruppur by 15 runs for first win of season
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  4. Paris 2024: Sumit Nagal qualifies for Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Lorenzo Musetti reaches his first Grand Slam semifinal, will face Novak Djokovic
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment