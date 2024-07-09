MagazineBuy Print

Netherlands vs England: Dutch hit by travel disruption ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal

NED vs ENG: The Netherlands men’s National team was due to get a train from Wolfsburg to Dortmund for the semifinal match but the service was cancelled.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 22:09 IST , DORTMUND, Germany - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Netherlands, instead, had to fly a short trip to Dortmund, forcing the cancellation of the Netherlands’ planned pre-match news conference. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The Netherlands’ preparations for its match against England in the European Championship semifinals were disrupted Tuesday when they had to rearrange travel plans to host city Dortmund because of a “blockage” on a train line.

The Dutch were due to get a train from Wolfsburg to Dortmund but the service was canceled, the team said.

The squad, instead, had to fly the short trip to Dortmund, forcing the cancellation of the Netherlands’ planned pre-match news conference at Westfalenstadion with coach Ronald Koeman and defender Nathan Aké.

“We are currently looking for other options,” the team said about the news conference, which may now be held over Zoom.

Dutch media reported that players and staff were on the train platform when they learnt about the issues with the service. Germany has been hit with very warm temperatures on Tuesday.

Members of the team typically take a walk on the field on the day before a game at Euro 2024.

