Monaco Diamond League: Australia’s Hull races to world record in rarely-contested 2,000m

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen ran a blistering last lap to shave a whopping three seconds off his own world-leading time and prove he is on pace to repeat as Olympic 1,500m champion.

Published : Jul 13, 2024 08:14 IST , MONACO - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Australia’s Jessica Hull poses after beating the world record in the women’s 2000m event during the ‘Wanda Diamond League’ athletics meeting at the Stade Louis II stadium in Monaco on July 12, 2024.
Australia’s Jessica Hull poses after beating the world record in the women’s 2000m event during the ‘Wanda Diamond League’ athletics meeting at the Stade Louis II stadium in Monaco on July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Australia's Jessica Hull poses after beating the world record in the women's 2000m event during the 'Wanda Diamond League' athletics meeting at the Stade Louis II stadium in Monaco on July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jessica Hull of Australia blazed to a world record in the women’s 2,000 metres at the Monaco Diamond League meet on Friday, making a stunning statement ahead of the Paris Olympics as trackside fireworks exploded during her final powerful strides.

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen ran a blistering last lap to shave a whopping three seconds off his own world-leading time and prove he is on pace to repeat as Olympic 1,500m champion, while Djamel Sedjati, in the 800m, and Quincy Hall, in the 400m, also clocked world-leading times.

The 27-year-old Hull ran five minutes 19.70 seconds in the rarely-contested 2,000m to obliterate the previous mark of 5:21.56 set by Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi in 2021 and credited the wave lights - fan-friendly green lights inside the track that keep pace with world records - for helping.

“It was incredible when I was on my own in the last lap, everyone was cheering for me,” she said. “I was just looking at the lights hoping that they don’t catch me.

“It is amazing to be called a world record-holder now,” she added. “I am running so fast now because I have been healthy for four years and have a really strong body now.”

Hull’s first Diamond League victory comes four days after she shaved more than five seconds off her personal best in the 1,500 metres to finish second behind Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon at the Paris Diamond League. Kipyegon clocked a world record in that race with Hull’s time being the fifth fastest ever.

NORWAY’S INGEBRIGSTEN SETS STAGE FOR OLYMPICS

Ingebrigtsen ran a sizzling 54.06 over the final 400m to cross in 3:26.73, breaking his own Norwegian and European records and setting up what could be a thrilling Olympic battle with British rival and reigning world champion Josh Kerr.

“I feel amazing,” said Ingebrigtsen, who flexed both biceps for the TV camera. “It is truly amazing how we as athletes develop ourselves and we run even faster at almost every competition we participate.

“It is really important for athletes to believe in what they are doing. When you achieve great results, it is easier to be confident for future competitions,” the 23-year-old added. “I am excited about Paris. I feel strong, I will do my best and hopefully bring home the gold medal.”

ALSO READ: 1988 Olympics Special Interview - Shiny Wilson: The bonding I share with my relay-mates is something I will cherish forever

The 25-year-old Sedjati pulled away from the 800m field to clock 1:41.46, shaving a tenth of a second off his previous world-leading time.

“It’s the fourth time I run a world lead and the second time an Algerian record, I have worked really hard for that,” said Sedjati, world silver medallist in 2022. “Now I am thinking of the world record, I hope to run it at the Olympic Games. I have two more weeks to prepare it.”

Hall, the bronze medallist at last year’s worlds, ran a season’s fastest 43.80 in men’s 400 but said he was not surprised by the time.

“I knew I needed to step up my game a little bit and that it would be enough to run this fast,” he said. “Going to Paris, I do not feel like I have a target on my back.”

American Rai Benjamin beat Norwegian world record-holder Karsten Warholm at the line to win the 400m hurdles in 46.67. Warholm, the reigning Olympic champion, clocked 46.73.

“I have to win there (the Paris Olympics),” Benjamin said. “I believe I can do it.”

Monaco marked the penultimate Diamond League meet in the series before the Paris Olympics, with the London Diamond League on July 20th the last event in the series before the Games open six days later.

