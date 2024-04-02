Asian Athletic Commission nominates Shiny Wilson as member

The Asian Athletic Commission has nominated Shiny Wilson, a former multiple Asian Games medallist in 400m and 800m and a four-time Olympian, as one of its members.

At a virtual meeting held on Monday conducted by the Chairman of the Commission Mohd. Suleiman (Qatar) and attended by president of Asian Athletics Association Dahalan Jaman B. Al-Hamad (Qatar), Asian Athletics Association Competition Director C. K. Valson (India) and Secretary General of Asian Athletics Association A. Shuggumarran (Singapore), the calendar of events were discussed among other things.

The period of appointment is for four years (2024-2028). “It is great honour to be nominated. I am so happy,” said Shiny, the 58-year-old.

Shiny won a silver medal in women’s 400m at the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul, finishing behind P.T. Usha. Both, along with M. D. Valsamma and Vandana Rao won the women’s 4x400m relay gold. In the 1994 edition, Usha, Shiny, G. V. Dhanalakshmi and Kutty Saramma clinched the women’s 4x400m relay silver in Hiroshima. Shiny also grabbed a bronze in the women’s 800m event.

Shiny also represented India at the following Olympic Games - 1984 Los Angeles, 1988 Seoul, 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atalanta. At the 1992 edition, she became the first Indian women to be the flagbearer for the Indian contingent.

Shiny received the Arjuna Award in 1985 and Padma Shri in 1998.