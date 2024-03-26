MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former world champion Barber attacked on Paris train

Former world heptathlon champion Eunice Barber assaulted on Paris train, sustains minor injuries; attacker arrested at Gare du Nord.

Published : Mar 26, 2024 21:01 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
World Athletics Championship: (L-R)Anju Bobby George of India (bronze), Eunice Barber of France (gold) and Tatyana Kotova of Russia (silver) during the medal ceremony for the women’s long final.
World Athletics Championship: (L-R)Anju Bobby George of India (bronze), Eunice Barber of France (gold) and Tatyana Kotova of Russia (silver) during the medal ceremony for the women’s long final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

World Athletics Championship: (L-R)Anju Bobby George of India (bronze), Eunice Barber of France (gold) and Tatyana Kotova of Russia (silver) during the medal ceremony for the women’s long final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former world heptathlon champion Eunice Barber suffered minor injuries after being punched in the face by a passenger on a Paris suburban train, a police source said on Tuesday.

Barber, 49, was attacked after asking “a drunken passenger” to speak less loudly on his phone during the journey from Franconville, 17km north-west of Paris, into the city.

The Sierra Leonean-born French athlete received “two blows to the face”, resulting in a slight injury to the “right cheekbone”, the police source said.

A 43-year-old man was arrested when the train reached its destination at the Gare du Nord station in central Paris. Barber filed a complaint with police.

READ | Sreejesh, Savita, Harmanpreet in contention for multiple honours at Hockey India awards

Barber, a five-time world medallist, won the world heptathlon gold in Seville in 1999 and the long jump title at the 2003 world championships in Paris.

Paris will host the Summer Olympics from July 26 to August 11.

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships /

Heptathlon /

Long Jump

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 57/3 (8 overs); Mitchell removes Vijay Shankar; Dhoni takes a stunner
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain Masters 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair loses in opening round, Tanisha-Ashwini duo gets walkover
    Team Sportstar
  3. Olympic shooting trials to be held in April and May
    PTI
  4. India vs Afghanistan, points table: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers standings after India’s 1-2 loss
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Afghanistan Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri scores but India loses 1-2, followed by ‘Stimac Out’ chants
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Former world champion Barber attacked on Paris train
    AFP
  2. Kartik, Gulveer in AFI’s six-member team for World Cross Country C’ships
    PTI
  3. British ultrarunner Paris becomes first woman to complete 100-mile Barkley Marathons
    Reuters
  4. India Open Throws: Bhartpreet breaks under-20 discus throw national record
    Stan Rayan
  5. Victoria Ohuruogu cleared of anti-doping violation for prohibited association
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 57/3 (8 overs); Mitchell removes Vijay Shankar; Dhoni takes a stunner
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain Masters 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair loses in opening round, Tanisha-Ashwini duo gets walkover
    Team Sportstar
  3. Olympic shooting trials to be held in April and May
    PTI
  4. India vs Afghanistan, points table: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers standings after India’s 1-2 loss
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Afghanistan Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri scores but India loses 1-2, followed by ‘Stimac Out’ chants
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment