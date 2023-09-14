MagazineBuy Print

Kane will be ‘an absolute success story’, says Bayern boss Tuchel

Kane has scored three goals and created another in his three Bundesliga appearances for Bayern since his big-money move from Tottenham.

Published : Sep 14, 2023 19:32 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Bayern’s Harry Kane, centre, celebrates with teammates after the German Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Bayern’s Harry Kane, centre, celebrates with teammates after the German Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
Bayern's Harry Kane, centre, celebrates with teammates after the German Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said on Thursday that new striker Harry Kane was already on his way to becoming “an absolute success” story at the club.

Kane has scored three goals and created another in his three Bundesliga appearances for Bayern since his big-money move from Tottenham.

“With his personality and the way he plays, we have exactly the player we need,” Tuchel told reporters ahead of Friday’s clash with early league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

“At this time we’re trying to get him more involved in our game. We know it’ll be an absolute success story.

“We’re more than happy with him.”

Tuchel said while Kane, who scored one goal and assisted another in recent England games against Ukraine and Scotland, would play against Leverkusen, captain Joshua Kimmich was a “question mark”.

Kimmich picked up a muscle issue while on international duty and missed Germany’s 2-1 friendly win over France - their first victory since March.

Tuchel, however, said Jamal Musiala, who on Tuesday was named Bayern’s player of the season for 2022-23, would return to the squad after overcoming a back complaint.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer also suffered a setback in his return from a broken leg, with Tuchel revealing the Germany captain was struggling with a calf issue.

“Manu was very close, but then, he had a calf problem in his other leg. He’s doing some running work, but we’re taking all the necessary precautions.”

Leverkusen and Bayern are the only Bundesliga teams to have claimed nine points from three games this season.

