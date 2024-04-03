MagazineBuy Print

Published : Apr 03, 2024 14:20 IST , Astana - 1 MIN READ

PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kharb will take on Indonesia’s 21-year-old shutter Nurani Ratu Azzahra in the last-16 round. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Young Indian shuttler Anmol Kharb overcame a strong challenge from countrymate Malvika Bansod to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the Kazakhstan International Challenge on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Anmol, winner of the Badminton Asia Team Championships gold and the reigning national champion, overcame Malvika’s challenge 21-13, 22-20 in 59 minutes.

The world No. 333 will take on Indonesia’s 21-year-old shutter Nurani Ratu Azzahra in the last-16 round.

Earlier, in the two qualification rounds, Anmol got a walkover from Kamila Smagulova of Kazakhstan before beating Cassey Rynn Rompog of Malaysia 21-19, 21-9 to secure a place in the main draw.

In other pre-quarterfinals of women’s singles, Anupama Upadhyaya defeated qualifier Harshitaa Rout 21-13, 21-13, while Tanya Hemanth got the better of qualifier Aishani Tiwari 21-19, 21-10.

Keyura Mopati overcame Vanessa Maricela Garcia of Mexico 21-18, 21-13, while qualifier Aneri Kotak got a walkover from Wiktoria Dabczyska of Poland.

In mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals, India’s Dhanraj Srivatsa and Maneesha K beat Kazakh pair of Makhsut Tajibullayev and Romualda Batyrova 21-5, 21-12, while the duo of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani defeated Uzbekistan’s Biloliddin Kuchkarboev and Diana Garamova 21-16, 21-11.

There was more success in mixed doubles with the duo of Abhyuday Chauchary and Vaishnavi Khadkekar crushing Kazakhstan’s Arnur Tapishev and Alissa Kuleshova 21-5, 21-9, while Ayush Raj Gupta and Sruti Swain beat Kazakhstan’s Otabek Kamilov and Amaliya Ormanova 21-11, 21-11.

More on Badminton

  1. Anmol Kharb enters pre-quarters of Kazakhstan Challenge, beats compatriot Malvika Bansod
    PTI
  2. Spain Masters 2024: Sikki-Sumeeth pair crashes out in semifinals by Indonesian duo of Rivaldy and Mentari
    PTI
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: How are Indian badminton players placed in qualification race?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain Masters 2024: Sindhu goes down fighting, Sikki-Sumeeth enter semifinals 
    PTI
  5. Spain Masters 2024: Sindhu advances to quarterfinals; Tanisha-Ashwini, Sumeeth-Sikki pairs also win
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

