ISL 2024-25: Laldinliana Renthlei returns to Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC has strengthened its defence with the signing of right-back Laldinliana Renthlei, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Thursday. The 26-year-old Mizoram native is returning to the club, having previously played for Chennaiyin from 2018 to 2020. Last season, he featured for Odisha FC during the 2023-24 campaign.

Renthlei’s first stint with Chennaiyin FC saw him play a key role in the club’s journey to the final of the 2019-20 ISL season, where the club finished runner-up. He becomes the 13th signing for the club this summer, joining fellow defenders Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mandar Rao Desai, and PC Laldinpuia.

Head coach Owen Coyle expressed his excitement at Renthlei’s return, saying, “I’m absolutely delighted to bring Dinliana back to the club. I worked with him during season six when we reached the ISL final, and he was an outstanding full-back. He also came with me to Jamshedpur, where we won the Shield. He’s a fantastic defender and a tremendous addition to the squad. Dinliana has already been a champion in India, and that’s the type of pedigree and profile we want at the club. Despite his relatively young age, he brings great experience and will be a wonderful presence both on and off the field.”

Commenting on his return, Renthlei said, “Joining Chennaiyin FC again is very important for me, and I’m excited to give my best for this amazing club. The goal this season is clear – work hard, stay focused, and push ourselves to win the ISL. I chose Chennaiyin because of its winning spirit, the incredible fans and coach Owen, who I have worked with in the past and has shown faith in me by getting me to the club once again. Together, we’ll aim high.”

READ | Intercontinental Cup 2024: Despite decent turnout, poor marketing underlines major issues with football fan culture in India

After his initial stint with Chennaiyin, Renthlei joined Jamshedpur FC in September 2020, making 57 appearances for the club across all competitions. Ahead of the 2023-24 ISL season, he moved to Odisha FC, making six appearances, including two in continental competition.