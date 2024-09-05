MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2024-25: Laldinliana Renthlei returns to Chennaiyin FC

Renthlei’s first stint with Chennaiyin FC saw him play a key role in the club’s journey to the final of the 2019-20 ISL season, where the club finished runner-up.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 12:57 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Laldinliana Renthlei in training at Chennaiyin FC.
Laldinliana Renthlei in training at Chennaiyin FC. | Photo Credit: CFC MEDIA
infoIcon

Laldinliana Renthlei in training at Chennaiyin FC. | Photo Credit: CFC MEDIA

Chennaiyin FC has strengthened its defence with the signing of right-back Laldinliana Renthlei, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Thursday. The 26-year-old Mizoram native is returning to the club, having previously played for Chennaiyin from 2018 to 2020. Last season, he featured for Odisha FC during the 2023-24 campaign.

Renthlei’s first stint with Chennaiyin FC saw him play a key role in the club’s journey to the final of the 2019-20 ISL season, where the club finished runner-up. He becomes the 13th signing for the club this summer, joining fellow defenders Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mandar Rao Desai, and PC Laldinpuia.

Head coach Owen Coyle expressed his excitement at Renthlei’s return, saying, “I’m absolutely delighted to bring Dinliana back to the club. I worked with him during season six when we reached the ISL final, and he was an outstanding full-back. He also came with me to Jamshedpur, where we won the Shield. He’s a fantastic defender and a tremendous addition to the squad. Dinliana has already been a champion in India, and that’s the type of pedigree and profile we want at the club. Despite his relatively young age, he brings great experience and will be a wonderful presence both on and off the field.”

Commenting on his return, Renthlei said, “Joining Chennaiyin FC again is very important for me, and I’m excited to give my best for this amazing club. The goal this season is clear – work hard, stay focused, and push ourselves to win the ISL. I chose Chennaiyin because of its winning spirit, the incredible fans and coach Owen, who I have worked with in the past and has shown faith in me by getting me to the club once again. Together, we’ll aim high.”

READ | Intercontinental Cup 2024: Despite decent turnout, poor marketing underlines major issues with football fan culture in India

After his initial stint with Chennaiyin, Renthlei joined Jamshedpur FC in September 2020, making 57 appearances for the club across all competitions. Ahead of the 2023-24 ISL season, he moved to Odisha FC, making six appearances, including two in continental competition.

Related stories

Related Topics

Chennaiyin FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, 1st Round, Day 1: IND B 67/3 vs IND A, Rishabh Pant at crease; IND D 85/8 vs IND C
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Laldinliana Renthlei returns to Chennaiyin FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE: Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 8 - Mona Agarwal, Harvinder Singh, India in judo, athletics, results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after attack by boyfriend: Uganda Olympic committee
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 8, Medals Table: Harvinder, Dharambir win gold, India in 13th spot, China leads with 62 golds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25: Laldinliana Renthlei returns to Chennaiyin FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Indian Super League to allow concussion substitutes, mandates Indian assistant coaches
    PTI
  3. Intercontinental Cup 2024: Fit again Chinglensana hopes to find India form after Manolo reunion
    Aneesh Dey
  4. ISL 2024-25: Shield winner Mohun Bagan looks to start league on a high after Durand Cup heartbreak
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Debutant Mohammedan Sporting here to play serious football, eyes top-six
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, 1st Round, Day 1: IND B 67/3 vs IND A, Rishabh Pant at crease; IND D 85/8 vs IND C
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Laldinliana Renthlei returns to Chennaiyin FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE: Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 8 - Mona Agarwal, Harvinder Singh, India in judo, athletics, results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after attack by boyfriend: Uganda Olympic committee
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 8, Medals Table: Harvinder, Dharambir win gold, India in 13th spot, China leads with 62 golds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment