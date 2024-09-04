Serie A transfer news: Nigeria strike Osimhen moves to Galatasaray on loan from Napoli

Victor Osimhen has signed for Galatasaray on loan from Serie A side Napoli, the two clubs announced on Wednesday.

Galatasaray will pay six million euros (USD 6.65 million) net to the 25-year-old Nigeria international for the 2024-2025 season, the club said in a statement, with Napoli adding that the agreement lasts until the end of June.

Osimhen signed a contract extension with the Italian club last December through to 2026 with a reported release clause of 130 million euros.

Napoli has also reached an agreement with Osimhen which means it retains an option to extend his contract until 2027, the Serie A club said in a statement.

He was a target for a number of clubs in the recent transfer window, according to media reports, with Saudi side Al-Ahli and Premier League club Chelsea linked with a move for the Nigerian.

The striker was not included in Napoli’s 23-man Serie A squad for the current campaign, with the club signing Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku seemingly as a replacement.