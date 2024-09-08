Portugal vs Scotland, Nations League: All-time head-to-head record ahead of POR v SCO

PREVIEW

Portugal will face Scotland in a UEFA Nations League Group A1 match at the Estadio do Benfica in Lisbon on Sunday.

Scotland have plenty of quality and Portugal are bracing themselves for a tricky test, head coach Roberto Martinez said on the eve of Sunday’s Nations League clash between the two sides.

Portugal won their Nations League opener against Croatia 2-1 on Thursday, while Steve Clarke’s Scotland slumped to a 3-2 defeat against Poland after giving away a last-gasp penalty.

PORTUGAL VS SCOTLAND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 15

Portugal: 8

France: 4

Draws: 3