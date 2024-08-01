MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 7: Indians in action today — August 2 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

On August 2, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as athletics, badminton, shooting, sailing, rowing, hockey and archery. 

Published : Aug 01, 2024 21:47 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s Lakshya Sen in action against compatriot HS Prannoy.
India's Lakshya Sen in action against compatriot HS Prannoy. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Lakshya Sen in action against compatriot HS Prannoy. | Photo Credit: PTI

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

On August 2, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as athletics, badminton, shooting, sailing, rowing, hockey and archery. 

INDIANS IN ACTION - AUGUST 2
12:30 - Golf - Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2 - Shubhankar Sharma, Ganganjeet Bhullar
12:30 - Shooting - 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision - Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker
13:00 - Shooting - Skeet Men’s Qualification - Day 1 - Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
13:19 - Archery - Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination Round - India (Ankita Bhakat, B. Dhiraj) vs Indonesia
13:48 - Rowing - Men’s Singles Scull Final D - Balraj Panwar
13:30 onwards - Judo - Women +78 kg Elimination Round of 32, Contest 8 - Tulika Maan vs Idalys Ortiz (Cuba)
15:45 onwards - Sailing - Women’s Dinghy - Race 3-4 - Nethra Kumanan
16:45 - Hockey - Men’s Pool B - India vs Australia
17:45 onwards - Archery - Mixed Team Quarterfinals & Semifinals - Ankita Bhakat, B. Dhiraj (Subject to qualification)
18:30 - Badminton - Men’s Singles Quarterfinal - Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei)
19:05 onwards - Sailing - Men’s Dinghy - Race 3-4 - Vishnu Saravanan
19:54 - Archery - Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match - Ankita Bhakat, B. Dhiraj (Subject to qualification)
20:13 - Archery - Mixed Team Gold Medal Match - Ankita Bhakat, B. Dhiraj (Subject to qualification)
21:40 - Athletics - Women’s 5000m Round 1 - Ankita, Parul Chaudhary
23:40 - Athletics - Men’s Shot Put Qualification - Tajinderpal Singh Toor

