LIVE Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters score, Durand Cup 2024: MCFC v KBFC; Luna and Noah to be in starting lineup

MCFC vs KBFC Live: Catch the score and real-time updates from the Durand Cup 2024 match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters being played in Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Updated : Aug 01, 2024 18:16 IST

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Adrian Luna to lead Kerala Blasters in Durand Cup.
File Photo: Adrian Luna to lead Kerala Blasters in Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
File Photo: Adrian Luna to lead Kerala Blasters in Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Durand Cup 2024 group C match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters being played in Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

  • August 01, 2024 17:58
    Predicted Lineups

    Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters Durand Cup 2024: Predicted lineups for MCFC vs KBFC

    Find out the predicted lineups and who can start in the Durand Cup 2024 match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters.

  • August 01, 2024 17:42
    Adrian Luna is back leading KBFC!

    Durand Cup 2024: Kerala Blasters announces squad for tournament

    Kerala Blasters on Wednesday announced its squad for its Durand Cup 2024 campaign. The side will play against CISF Protectors FT, Punjab FC, and Mumbai City FC in the tournament.

  • August 01, 2024 17:30
    Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Durand Cup 2024 group C match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters!

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
