Durand Cup 2024: Kerala Blasters drowns Mumbai City in a glut of goals; Noah, Peprah score hattricks

A full strength Kerala Blasters FC inflicted a 8-0 defeat on the Indian Super League Cup champion Mumbai City FC in a Group C league match of 133rd Durand Cup football, at the Kishore Bharati Stadium here on Thursday.
With this win, Kerala Blasters equalled the record of the most goals scored in a single game, the previous eight goal victory coming way back in 1889 when Highland Light Infantry won the finals of the second edition beating Shimla Rifles.
The combination of Moroccan forward Noah Sadaoui and Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah in the Blasters’ attack scored a hat-trick each to contribute in the bulk of the goals.
Ishan Pandita, who came in for Peprah as a late substitute, fired two quick goals to complete the massive scoreline for Kerala Blasters. Mumbai City FC, which fielded its reserve team, was left to defend its citadel for a greater part of the action as the Kerala Blasters proved too big a challenge for its youthful team.
The result:
