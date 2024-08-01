MagazineBuy Print

Durand Cup 2024: Odisha FC announces reserves squad for the tournament

Odisha FC has also included several experienced talents in its Durand Cup squad with players like Lalliansanga Renthlei, Givson Singh, Aphaoba Singh, Subham Bhattacharya and Narendra Naik.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 20:08 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC’s Durand Cup 2024 squad boasts a strong contingent of promising Odia talents, including players like Tankadhar Bag, Siddhanta Padhan, Kartik Hantal, and Rahul Mukhi.
Odisha FC's Durand Cup 2024 squad boasts a strong contingent of promising Odia talents, including players like Tankadhar Bag, Siddhanta Padhan, Kartik Hantal, and Rahul Mukhi. | Photo Credit: Odisha FC
infoIcon

Odisha FC’s Durand Cup 2024 squad boasts a strong contingent of promising Odia talents, including players like Tankadhar Bag, Siddhanta Padhan, Kartik Hantal, and Rahul Mukhi. | Photo Credit: Odisha FC

Odisha FC announced its reserves team squad for the upcoming Durand Cup 2024. The Kalinga Warriors have assembled a talented roster featuring experienced players and promising youngsters.

The squad boasts a strong contingent of promising Odia talents, including players like Tankadhar Bag, Siddhanta Padhan, Kartik Hantal, and Rahul Mukhi.

Odisha FC has also included several experienced talents in its Durand Cup squad with players like Lalliansanga Renthlei, Givson Singh, Aphaoba Singh, Subham Bhattacharya and Narendra Naik.

The Juggernauts’ Durand Cup campaign is set to kick off on August 3 when it faces the Border Security Force (BSF) football team.

Odisha FC Durand Cup 2024 squad:
Goalkeepers: Niraj Kumar, Siddhanta Padhan
Defenders: Tankadhar Bag, Subham Bhattacharya, Paogoumang Singson, Dheeraj Datta, Kushang Subba, Jeremy Zohminghlua, Aryan Khokar (on trial)
Midfielders: Lalliansanga Renthlei, Narendra Naik, Raja Harijan, Pungte Lapung, Leivon Renglun Anand, Givson Singh
Forwards: Aphaoba Singh, Hemant Thakur, Manav Rawat, Dinesh Singh, Roshan Panna, Rahul Mukhi, Kartik Hantal

Related Topics

Durand Cup 2024 /

Durand Cup /

Odisha FC

