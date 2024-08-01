Durand Cup 2024: Odisha FC announces reserves squad for the tournament

Odisha FC announced its reserves team squad for the upcoming Durand Cup 2024. The Kalinga Warriors have assembled a talented roster featuring experienced players and promising youngsters.

The squad boasts a strong contingent of promising Odia talents, including players like Tankadhar Bag, Siddhanta Padhan, Kartik Hantal, and Rahul Mukhi.

Odisha FC has also included several experienced talents in its Durand Cup squad with players like Lalliansanga Renthlei, Givson Singh, Aphaoba Singh, Subham Bhattacharya and Narendra Naik.

The Juggernauts’ Durand Cup campaign is set to kick off on August 3 when it faces the Border Security Force (BSF) football team.