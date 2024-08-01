Premier League 2024-25: Nottingham Forest signs Portugal’s Jota Silva on four-year deal

Portugal’s Jota Silva has joined Nottingham Forest on a four-year deal from Vitoria de Guimaraes, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
Silva, a versatile forward who can play across the front line, scored 15 goals and provided seven assists for Vitoria in all competitions in 2023-24. The 25-year-old made his international debut in March.
ISL 2024-25: Dimitri Petratos signs two year contract extension with Mohun Bagan Super Giant
“We can see how excited Jota is to continue his career journey beyond Portugal where he has enjoyed such a strong period,” Forest’s chief football officer Ross Wilson said in a statement.
Forest begins its Premier League campaign at home against Bournemouth on August 17.
