MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Nottingham Forest signs Portugal’s Jota Silva on four-year deal

Silva, a versatile forward who can play across the front line, scored 15 goals and provided seven assists for Vitoria in all competitions in 2023-24.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 17:46 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Portugal’s Jota Silva in action.
File Photo: Portugal’s Jota Silva in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Portugal’s Jota Silva in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Portugal’s Jota Silva has joined Nottingham Forest on a four-year deal from Vitoria de Guimaraes, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Silva, a versatile forward who can play across the front line, scored 15 goals and provided seven assists for Vitoria in all competitions in 2023-24. The 25-year-old made his international debut in March.

ALSO READ | ISL 2024-25: Dimitri Petratos signs two year contract extension with Mohun Bagan Super Giant

“We can see how excited Jota is to continue his career journey beyond Portugal where he has enjoyed such a strong period,” Forest’s chief football officer Ross Wilson said in a statement.

Forest begins its Premier League campaign at home against Bournemouth on August 17.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Nottingham Forest

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Pan obliterates 100m freestyle world record for gold
    Reuters
  2. Satwik/Chirag HIGHLIGHTS Quarterfinals, Paris 2024 Olympics Badminton: Satwik/Chirag crash out after 21-13, 14-21, 16-21 loss
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who is Yusuf Dikec, the Turkish shooter who went viral on the internet?
    AP
  4. Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6 — Aug 1 Badminton updates: Lakshya takes on Prannoy in All-Indian pre-quarterfinals; When, where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 6 Top Moments LIVE: Swapnil wins bronze in men’s 50m rifle 3P; Sat-Chi knocked out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Nottingham Forest signs Portugal’s Jota Silva on four-year deal
    Reuters
  2. Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of MCFC vs KBFC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Next Gen Cup 2024: East Bengal, Punjab FC and Muthoot FA look for beginner’s luck to stun favourites
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. McClaren appointed head coach of Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz
    Reuters
  5. Fifteen stadiums, five cities in Saudi 2034 FIFA World Cup bid
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Pan obliterates 100m freestyle world record for gold
    Reuters
  2. Satwik/Chirag HIGHLIGHTS Quarterfinals, Paris 2024 Olympics Badminton: Satwik/Chirag crash out after 21-13, 14-21, 16-21 loss
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who is Yusuf Dikec, the Turkish shooter who went viral on the internet?
    AP
  4. Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6 — Aug 1 Badminton updates: Lakshya takes on Prannoy in All-Indian pre-quarterfinals; When, where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 6 Top Moments LIVE: Swapnil wins bronze in men’s 50m rifle 3P; Sat-Chi knocked out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment