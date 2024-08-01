Premier League 2024-25: Nottingham Forest signs Portugal’s Jota Silva on four-year deal

Portugal’s Jota Silva has joined Nottingham Forest on a four-year deal from Vitoria de Guimaraes, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Silva, a versatile forward who can play across the front line, scored 15 goals and provided seven assists for Vitoria in all competitions in 2023-24. The 25-year-old made his international debut in March.

“We can see how excited Jota is to continue his career journey beyond Portugal where he has enjoyed such a strong period,” Forest’s chief football officer Ross Wilson said in a statement.

Forest begins its Premier League campaign at home against Bournemouth on August 17.