ISL 2024-25: Dimitri Petratos signs two year contract extension with Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Indian Super League 2023/24 player of the season winner Dimitri Petratos signed a two year contract extension with Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the club announced on Thursday.

The Australian is set to join Jose Molinas team next week after tending to familial obligations back home.

“I’m grateful for the club having faith in me. I’ll try to help the team win more trophies,” the forward said.

The 31-year-old forward scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in the season.

Petratos also acknowledged that fact that the MBSG has a better team this season compared to the last. He also welcomed his compatriot Jamie Maclaren to the Kolkata club.

On 18 July 2022, Petratos joined Mohun Bagan SG and he made his debut on October 10 against Chennaiyin FC, during which he provided the assist for Manvir Singh’s opening goal.

So far, the Australian scored 22 goals in 46 appearances.

He made his debut for the Australian senior men’s team in 2018 and has went on to represent his country 32 times.