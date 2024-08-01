MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Marta sent off in Brazil’s group finale with a direct red card

The legendary Brazilian captain walked off the field in Bordeaux in tears after she was shown the straight red for a tackle on Spain’s Olga Carmona in first-half stoppage time.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 09:50 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Marta of Brazil reacts during the Women’s group C match between Brazil and Spain.
Marta of Brazil reacts during the Women’s group C match between Brazil and Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Marta of Brazil reacts during the Women’s group C match between Brazil and Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Marta was sent off after being red carded in Brazil’s Olympic group finale against Spain on Wednesday.

The legendary Brazilian captain walked off the field in Bordeaux in tears after she was shown the straight red for a tackle on Spain’s Olga Carmona in first-half stoppage time.

Marta, a six-time women’s world player of the year, was playing in her sixth Olympics. The 38-year-old star has said this will be her last major tournament with the national women’s football team.

Brazil was playing for a spot in the quarterfinals in France.

Despite all her accolades, Marta has never won an Olympic or Women’s World Cup title with Brazil. The team went close twice, winning silver medals in 2004 and 2008.

Better known just by her first name, Marta Vieira da Silva has scored a record 119 goals in 200 international appearances with Brazil. In addition to her six Olympics, she has also played in six women’s World Cups.

She has the record for most World Cup goals with 17. She has 13 Olympic goals, one away from matching fellow Brazilian Cristiane’s record.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Marta /

Brazil /

olympics /

Women's World Cup

