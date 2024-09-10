Anwar Ali banned for four months; East Bengal, Delhi FC get transfer window bans

Indian men’s national team defender Anwar Ali has been banned from football for four months following his loan termination with Mohun Bagan Super Giant to join East Bengal FC, the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Player Status Committee said on Tuesday.

East Bengal and his parent club Delhi FC have also been banned from registering any players for the next two transfer windows starting from January.

Additionally, MBSG is eligible for a compensation of Rs 12.9 crore, to be paid by Anwar, East Bengal and Delhi FC.

Anwar prematurely terminated his loan agreement with the Mariners in July, through an e-mail and signed a five-year deal with East Bengal. However, the Mariners – with whom he was contracted on a four-year loan deal – maintain that the move was illegal and included him in the Calcutta Football League squad.

Article 15 of AIFF’s Regulation for Status and Transfer of Players states that a contract between a professional player and a club may only be terminated upon expiry of the term of the contract or by mutual agreement.

For a solution on the matter, Anwar, his parent club, Delhi FC, and Mohun Bagan had approached the PSC.

Though the Committee found the loan termination ‘without a just cause’ in its interim order on August 3, it gave the player clearance to join another club at his own risk, following which East Bengal officially announced the signing of the India centre-back on August 13.

More to follow...