Paris 2024 Olympics: Who is Swapnil Kusale - Indian shooter who won bronze medal in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions?

Swapnil Kusale won India’s third medal at Paris 2024 Olympics as he bagged a bronze in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions in Chateauroux, France, on Thursday.

Swapnil is a 28-year-old shooter who hails from Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

In 2015, he won men’s 50-metre rifle prone event gold at 59th National Shooting Championship in Tughlakabad, ahead of shooters like Gagan Narang and Chain Singh.

Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6, Live Medal Tally: India wins third medal, Swapnil Kusale bags bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions

Two years ago, he earned an Olympic quota for India with a fourth place finish at the 2022 ISSF World Shooting Championships in Cairo. At the same event, he was part of the team which won the bronze medal.

At the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, Swapnil, along with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran, won the team gold medal in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event. However, in the individual category, he missed the bronze medal by a whisker.

Swapnil also has a silver medal from 2023 Asian Shooting Championships and a gold medal from 2024 Asian Rifle/Pistol Championships in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event.