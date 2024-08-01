MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Who is Swapnil Kusale - Indian shooter who won bronze medal in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions?

Swapnil is a 28-year-old shooter who hails from Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Swapnil’s bronze in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions is the third medal from shooting and overall too for India at Paris Olympics.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 14:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Swapnil Kusale competes in the 50m rifle 3 positions men’s final in Chateauroux on Thursday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Swapnil Kusale competes in the 50m rifle 3 positions men’s final in Chateauroux on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Swapnil Kusale competes in the 50m rifle 3 positions men’s final in Chateauroux on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

Swapnil Kusale won India’s third medal at Paris 2024 Olympics as he bagged a bronze in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions in Chateauroux, France, on Thursday.

Swapnil is a 28-year-old shooter who hails from Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

In 2015, he won men’s 50-metre rifle prone event gold at 59th National Shooting Championship in Tughlakabad, ahead of shooters like Gagan Narang and Chain Singh.

Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6, Live Medal Tally: India wins third medal, Swapnil Kusale bags bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions

Two years ago, he earned an Olympic quota for India with a fourth place finish at the 2022 ISSF World Shooting Championships in Cairo. At the same event, he was part of the team which won the bronze medal.

At the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, Swapnil, along with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran, won the team gold medal in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event. However, in the individual category, he missed the bronze medal by a whisker.

Swapnil also has a silver medal from 2023 Asian Shooting Championships and a gold medal from 2024 Asian Rifle/Pistol Championships in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

Related stories

Related Topics

Swapnil Kusale /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Shooting

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Belgium Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey: IND 1-1 BEL; Belgium levels early in second half
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who is Swapnil Kusale - Indian shooter who won bronze medal in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m 3P; Indian level with Belgium in men’s hockey, Nikhat in round of 16 action
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nikhat Zareen LIVE Score, Boxing updates from Paris Olympics 2024: Indian boxer faces first seed Wu Yu in women’s 50kg Round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 1: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m rifle 3P; Sift, Anjum in action next
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who is Swapnil Kusale - Indian shooter who won bronze medal in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nikhat Zareen LIVE Score, Boxing updates from Paris Olympics 2024: Indian boxer faces first seed Wu Yu in women’s 50kg Round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6, Live Medal Tally: India wins third medal, Swapnil Kusale bags bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympic 2024: Eyebrows raised as Solomon Islands picks marathon runner for sprint
    AFP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze for India in Rifle men’s 50m 3 position
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Belgium Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey: IND 1-1 BEL; Belgium levels early in second half
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who is Swapnil Kusale - Indian shooter who won bronze medal in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m 3P; Indian level with Belgium in men’s hockey, Nikhat in round of 16 action
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nikhat Zareen LIVE Score, Boxing updates from Paris Olympics 2024: Indian boxer faces first seed Wu Yu in women’s 50kg Round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 1: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m rifle 3P; Sift, Anjum in action next
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment