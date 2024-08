Paris 2024 Olympics, Day Six - August 1: What are the medal events today?

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.

On Thursday, a total of 22 medal events will be held across medal events in athletics, shooting, rowing, sailing, judo, canoe slalom, artistic gymnastics, fencing, swimming and surfing.

Here are the medal events for Day Six of Paris 2024 Olympics (timings in IST):-

11:00 - Athletics - Men’s 20km Race Walk

12:50 - Athletics - Women’s 20km Race Walk

13:00 - Shooting - Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final

14:00 - Rowing - Women’s Double Sculls Finals

14:12 - Rowing - Men’s Double Sculls Finals

14:24 - Rowing - Women’s Four Finals

14:36 - Rowing - Men’s Four Finals

18:13 - Sailing - Men’s Skiff Medal Race

19:13 - Sailing - Women’s Skiff Medal Race

19:30 - Judo - Men’s -100kg Medal Rounds

19:30 - Judo - Women’s -78kg Medal Round

21:00 - Canoe Slalom - Men’s Kayak Single Final

21:45 - Artistic Gymnastics - Women’s All-Around Final

22:40 - Fencing - Women’s Foil Team Finals

00:00 - Swimming - Women’s 200m Butterfly Final

00:08 - Swimming - Men’s 200m Backstroke Final

00:41 - Swimming - Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final

01:33 - Swimming - Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final

05:42 - Surfing - Men’s Bronze Medal Match

06:23 - Surfing - Women’s Bronze Medal Match

07:04 - Surfing - Men’s Gold Medal Match

07:45 - Surfing - Women’s Gold Medal Match