Dortmund signs Germany midfielder Gross from Brighton

A creative midfielder with an eye for goal, Gross joins the Champions League finalists after seven years with Brighton, having joined from German side FC Ingolstadt in 2017.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 17:57 IST , Berlin - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Germany’s Pascal Gross
FILE PHOTO: Germany's Pascal Gross | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Germany’s Pascal Gross | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Borussia Dortmund on Thursday announced the signing of Germany midfielder Pascal Gross from Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion on a two-year deal.

German media reported Dortmund paid a fee of up to 10 million euros (11 million USD), including bonuses, to sign the 33-year-old.

A creative midfielder with an eye for goal, Gross joins the Champions League finalists after seven years with Brighton, having joined from German side FC Ingolstadt in 2017.

In 228 Premier League appearances, Gross scored 30 goals and laid on 45 assists and helped Brighton qualify for European competition for the first time in their 122-year history after finishing sixth in the 2022-23 season.

Gross was named Brighton’s player of the season twice -- in his first season at the club in 2017-18 and last year in his final campaign.

READ MORE | Premier League 2024-25: Nottingham Forest signs Portugal’s Jota Silva on four-year deal

Reacting to the transfer, Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said Gross was the Seagulls’ “greatest-ever Premier League signing”.

“I am really sad to see him leave -- and I know it has not been an easy decision for him -- but I understand his desire to see out his career at the top of the German game with the club he grew up supporting,” Bloom said.

Gross said in a statement he “can’t wait to play alongside my new teammates”.

Dortmund director Lars Ricken described the midfielder as a “top performer” who would add “solidity and flexibility” to the team.

READ MORE | McClaren appointed head coach of Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz

Gross received his first Germany call-up at the age of 32 and was part of manager Julian Nagelsmann’s 26-man squad at Euro 2024.

He has eight caps with one goal at international level.

Dortmund signed Gross after a poor domestic season in 2023-24.

Despite reaching the Champions League final, where it lost to Real Madrid at Wembley, Dortmund had a disappointing Bundesliga campaign, finishing fifth in the league and going out at the last-16 stage of the German Cup.

This summer Dortmund has already signed striker Serhou Guirassy and defender Waldemar Anton, both from last season’s surprise Bundesliga runners-up Stuttgart.

