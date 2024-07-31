MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker emerged better and stronger after Tokyo heartbreak, says Deepa Malik

India’s first woman Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik effused praise on Manu Bhaker as she believes the heartbreak she suffered at the Tokyo Olympics made her better and stronger.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 17:57 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI

India’s first woman Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik effused praise on double Olympic medallist air pistol shooter Manu Bhaker as she believes the heartbreak she suffered at the Tokyo Olympics made her better and stronger.

22-year-old Manu’s growth story as she completely wiped off the memories of a horrendous Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020 where her pistol malfunctioned leaving her in tears.

Read our other stories on Paris Olympics 2024 - HERE

“I heartily congratulate Manu Bhaker, she is a very bright girl and I am glad she never gave up after her Tokyo heartbreak. She has emerged higher and stronger and given India true joy to smile and celebrate,” Deepa told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of the Subroto Cup trophy and jersey unveiling function.

Deepa who is also the representative of South Asia by the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) also reminded the role of Indian women athletes in bringing India their first medal at the Summer Games.

“Once again an Indian girl has opened the Olympic medal tally for India, last time it was Mirabai Chanu and this time its Manu Bhaker,” she signed off.

