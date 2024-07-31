India had a productive day at the office on Day 5 of the Paris 2024 Olympics despite not being in contention for any medals on the day.
In Badminton, PV Sindhu made light work of her Estonian opponent Kristin Kuuba, winning 21-5, 21-10 in her final group stage match to secure passage to the round of 16.
Lakshya Sen too qualified to the round of 16 after an impressive 21-18, 21-12 win over Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie.
RELATED | Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5, Live Medal Tally
Swapnil Kusale kept up the impressive returns from shooting by qualifying for the final of the men’s 50m rifle 3P event. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finished 11th and missed out.
Lovlina Borgohain qualified to the quarterfinal of the women’s 75kg with a 5:0 win on points over Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad.
Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 5 of the 2024 Paris Olympics:
INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS OLYMPICS ON JULY 31
SHOOTING
BADMINTON
ROWING
TABLE TENNIS
BOXING
ARCHERY
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Deepika Kumari reaches round of 16; Lovlina moves to QF; Sindhu, Lakshya advance to R16
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad, one win away from assured medal
- Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 31; Sindhu, Lakshya qualify for badminton R016; Lovlina in boxing quarters
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic reaches quarterfinals in ominous fashion
- Formula 1 team Alpine hires 36-year-old Oliver Oakes as team principal to lead a turnaround
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE