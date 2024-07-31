MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 31; Sindhu, Lakshya qualify for badminton R016; Lovlina in boxing quarters

Paris 2024 Olympics: Here are all the scores and results of Indian athletes who were in action at the Summer Games on Wednesday, July 31.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 17:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Lakshya Sen plays against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie during their men’s singles badminton group stage match at Porte de la Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics.
India’s Lakshya Sen plays against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie during their men’s singles badminton group stage match at Porte de la Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
India’s Lakshya Sen plays against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie during their men’s singles badminton group stage match at Porte de la Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

India had a productive day at the office on Day 5 of the Paris 2024 Olympics despite not being in contention for any medals on the day.

In Badminton, PV Sindhu made light work of her Estonian opponent Kristin Kuuba, winning 21-5, 21-10 in her final group stage match to secure passage to the round of 16.

Lakshya Sen too qualified to the round of 16 after an impressive 21-18, 21-12 win over Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie.

Swapnil Kusale kept up the impressive returns from shooting by qualifying for the final of the men’s 50m rifle 3P event. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finished 11th and missed out.

Lovlina Borgohain qualified to the quarterfinal of the women’s 75kg with a 5:0 win on points over Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad.

Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 5 of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS OLYMPICS ON JULY 31
SHOOTING
Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification - Swapnil Kusale - 7th position (590 - 38x) [ qualifies for final]; Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - 11th (589 - 33x)
Women’s Trap Qualification - Rajeshwari Kumar finished 22nd (113 points); Shreyasi Singh finished 23rd (113 points)
BADMINTON
Women’s Singles Group Stage - PV Sindhu beat Kristin Kuuba (Estonia) 21-5, 21-10
Men’s Singles Group Stage - Lakshya Sen beat Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) 21-18, 21-12
ROWING
Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal - Balraj Panwar finished sixth in Semifinal C/D 1 (7:04.97)
TABLE TENNIS
Women’s Singles Round of 32 - Sreeja Akula beat Jian Zeng (Singapore) 4-2
BOXING
Women’s 75kg Round of 16 - Lovlina Borgohain beat Sunniva Hofstad (Norway) 5:0
ARCHERY
Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round - Deepika Kumar beat Reena Parnat (Estonia) 6-5
Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round - Deepika Kumar beat Quinty Roeffen (Netherlands) 6-2

