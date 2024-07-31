MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5, Live Medal Tally: Japan returns to top spot, India slips to 34th spot

Japan is currently placed first on the Paris 2024 Olympics medal tally with 13 medals, including 7 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze.

Updated : Jul 31, 2024 14:56 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Japan’s Takanori Nagase, gold, poses after the judo men’s -81kg event in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Japan’s Takanori Nagase, gold, poses after the judo men’s -81kg event in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: Eugene Hoshiko
infoIcon

Japan's Takanori Nagase, gold, poses after the judo men's -81kg event in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Japan is currently placed first on the Paris 2024 Olympics medal tally with 13 medals, including 7 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze.

Host France and China are in second and third place, respectively.

OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf

India clinched its second medal of the Paris Olympics as Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event on Tuesday.

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began on Friday and concludes on August 11.

The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDALS TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)

POS NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
1 Japan 7 2 4 13
2 France 6 9 4 19
3 China 6 6 2 14
4 Australia 6 4 1 11
5 South Korea 5 3 3 11
6 USA 4 11 11 26
7 Great Britain 4 5 4 13
8 Italy 3 4 4 11
9 Canada 2 2 2 6
10 Hong Kong 2 0 1 3
34 India 0 0 2 2

(Updated last on July 31, 2:50pm IST)

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
