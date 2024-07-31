Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5, Live Medal Tally: Japan returns to top spot, India slips to 34th spot

Japan is currently placed first on the Paris 2024 Olympics medal tally with 13 medals, including 7 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze.

Host France and China are in second and third place, respectively.

OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf

India clinched its second medal of the Paris Olympics as Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event on Tuesday.

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began on Friday and concludes on August 11.

The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDALS TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)

POS NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL 1 Japan 7 2 4 13 2 France 6 9 4 19 3 China 6 6 2 14 4 Australia 6 4 1 11 5 South Korea 5 3 3 11 6 USA 4 11 11 26 7 Great Britain 4 5 4 13 8 Italy 3 4 4 11 9 Canada 2 2 2 6 10 Hong Kong 2 0 1 3 34 India 0 0 2 2

(Updated last on July 31, 2:50pm IST)