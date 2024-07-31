MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Swiatek rocked but closes in on medals

The Pole, overwhelming favourite for gold in light of her four French Open titles, was rattled and stunned by a fierce ball to the body early in the third set, but composed herself to earn a 6-1, 2-6, 4-1 victory.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 23:38 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Iga Swiatek of Poland in action during her match against Danielle Collins of United States.
Iga Swiatek of Poland in action during her match against Danielle Collins of United States. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek of Poland in action during her match against Danielle Collins of United States. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek survived a scare against American Danielle Collins to reach the Olympic tennis singles semifinals after her opponent retired in the deciding set at a hot and humid Roland Garros on Wednesday.

The Pole, overwhelming favourite for gold in light of her four French Open titles, was rattled and stunned by a fierce ball to the body early in the third set, but composed herself to earn a 6-1, 2-6, 4-1 victory.

It was not vintage Swiatek by any means but she lived to fight another day as the first Pole to reach the semifinals at an Olympic tennis tournament.

Also read | Coco Gauff out of women’s doubles a day after her singles loss

The 23-year-old claycourt specialist will face China’s Zheng Qinwen for a place in the gold-medal match after Zheng outlasted German veteran Angelique Kerber in a three-set thriller.

Swiatek had cruised through the opening three rounds and was in total command after a fast start against eighth seed Collins.

But her game suddenly went off the boil in the second set as Collins became the aggressor from the back of the court.

Things did not start well for Swiatek in the third set when she was off-balance at the net and Collins drilled a groundstroke that caught Swiatek in the midriff -- the American walking around the net to check on her opponent.

But it was Collins who began to suffer in the decider and had one visit from the trainer before calling it a day.

