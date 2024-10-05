ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur beats East Bengal 2-0 to continue good start to the season

A sublime strike from Rei Tachikawa and an own goal from Lalchungnunga helped Jamshedpur FC beat East Bengal FC 2-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Jamshedpur began the game on the front foot after a delightful cross from Imran Khan fell to Jordan Murray inside the East Bengal penalty box in the fourth minute. However, Lalchungnunga came to his side’s rescue to avert danger.

Three minutes later, East Bengal took charge of the action. A long pass from Madih Talal was received by Anwar Ali from the centre of the park. Ali marauded forward and glanced an over-ambitious attempt which swayed over the crossbar.

In the 11th minute, East Bengal had its first positive chance when Provat Lakra sent in a delightful through ball to Talal, who went past Stephen Eze only to see his shot go wide.

In the 21st minute, it was Tachikawa who broke the deadlock with a long-range strike. Eleven minutes later, Silva could have salvaged his side’s equaliser. Nandhakumar Sekar had laid it on the plate for Silva, who had only Albino Gomes to beat, but the Brazilian forward hit it over the roof.

Just two minutes from restart EBFC’s Nandhakumar found himself free with only Eze to beat. He dribbled past the defender and laid it off to Talal, whose feeble shot fell to Gomes.

It looked like EBFC was about to come back into the game when it got a penalty after Silva was pushed in the back by JFC captain Javi Hernandez. Saul Crespo stood over the ball and rolled it to the left side of the goal, allowing Gomes to make an easy save and maintain his clean sheet.

Jamshedpur FC then went on to double its lead in the 70th minute to take complete charge of the game. A shot from Imran Khan was turned into his net by Lalchungnunga.

However, East Bengal FC had enough chances to come back. A cross from Crespo from the left channel of the penalty box fell to Hector Yuste, whose header flicked the crossbar in the 73rd minute. In the 83rd minute, Talal could have brought one back for his side, but his long-range effort was parried away perfectly by Gomes with his fingertips.