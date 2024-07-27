Canada was deducted six points from the Olympic women’s football tournament and its head coach Bev Priestman banned for a year, global governing body FIFA said on Saturday, following a drone spying scandal that has tainted its gold medal defence.
Priestman, who has coached the team since 2020, and Canadian officials Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander have been banned from any football-related activity for one year for “offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play”, FIFA said.
New Zealand complained that Canadian staff flew drones over its training sessions before its opening fixture at the Olympics, which the Canada won 2-1.
ALSO READ | Canadian Olympic Committee head says women’s football coach had no knowledge of drone incident
The incident caused Priestman and the other officials involved to be suspended by Canada Soccer, the sport’s national governing body, and sent home from the Games.
There was no immediate comment from Canada Soccer or the Canadian Olympic Committee.
On Friday, former Canadian national team players Christine Sinclair and Stephanie Labbe said players had never been shown drone footage during their time on the team.
Canada are scheduled to play France on Sunday and take on Colombia on Wednesday. The top two teams in each group and the two best 3rd-ranked teams qualify for the Olympic quarter-finals.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics 2024: Canada women’s football team deducted six points, coach banned by FIFA
- Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE updates, Day 1: IND beats NZ 3-2 in hockey; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag get winning start; Harmeet moves forward
- SL vs IND, 1st T20I: Nissanka’s spirited knock in vain as India takes 1-0 series lead
- Deandra Dottin comes out of retirement for West Indies
- ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE score: West Indies 23/1, trails England by 71 runs
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE