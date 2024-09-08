MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs SL LIVE score - 3rd Test, Day 3: Silva and Mendis key for Sri Lanka

ENG vs SL, 3rd Test, Day 3: LIVE score and updates from Day 3 of the third Test between England and Sri Lanka played at the Oval in London.

Sep 08, 2024

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva bats during day two of the Third Rothesay Men’s Test match against England.
Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva bats during day two of the Third Rothesay Men’s Test match against England. | Photo Credit: AP
Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva bats during day two of the Third Rothesay Men’s Test match against England. | Photo Credit: AP

Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the third Test between England and Sri Lanka played at the Oval in London.

TEAM NEWS
England playing XI: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Josh Hull, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir.
Sri Lanka playing XI: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake, Vishwa Fernando

