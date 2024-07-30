Paris 2024 Olympics: Why is a wooden baton being tapped thrice on the floor ahead of the start of an event?

An unusual ritual ahead of sporting events at the Paris 2024 Olympics has piqued the curiosity of fans across the globe.

The sight of three-time Olympic gold medallist Niccolo Campriani stepping up to the playing area ahead of one of the 10m air pistol finals to tap the floor with a red baton thrice and an identical feat by Abhinav Bindra ahead of Ramita Jindal’s 10m air rifle final surprised many.

Similarly, ahead of the second round women’s singles tennis match between Donna Vekic and Coco Gauff, the Bryan Brothers (Bob and Mike) performed the ritual. And the legendary Billie Jean King did it for the first-round doubles match of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, had earlier talked about this new practice at a press conference.

The ritual, called ‘A Brigadier’, is representative of the practice in French theatres to silence the crowd ahead of a performance. The baton is tapped on the floor to inform the audience that the show is about to begin.

According to Olympic.com, the tradition dates back to 17th century France.

There are a number of theories regarding the origin of this custom. One interpretation compares the three taps to the Holy Trinity - Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Another links the ritual to essential elements of the performing arts: the actors, spectators, and the narrative that binds them. The third theory links the taps to a tribute to the actor’s spatial movements on stage, representing key positions and celebrating the dynamics of performance.