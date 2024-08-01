Abhishek Rana is Sarabjot Singh’s Personal Coach who used to be a shooter before wearing the coach’s shoes. He started training Singh in 2016 and has been with him ever since.

“Sarabjot’s majority of the family lives in abroad but since his father is a farmer, they have a special attachment with the country. He always wanted to do something special for India,” Rana praised Singh’s dedication towards his nation.

“Even after his house being far away from the academy, Sarabjot never made any excuses. He always used to reach academy before me,” Rana said.