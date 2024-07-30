MagazineBuy Print

Vaishali, Humpy, Wenjun among top women superstars for Global Chess League Season 2

The line-up includes some of the biggest names in women’s chess, such as Kateryna Lagno, Valentina Gunina, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Tan Zhongyi, and Nurgyul Salimova.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 17:17 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
From left: China’s Ju Wenjun, India’s R Vaishali and India’s Koneru Humpy.
From left: China’s Ju Wenjun, India’s R Vaishali and India’s Koneru Humpy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

From left: China’s Ju Wenjun, India’s R Vaishali and India’s Koneru Humpy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Global Chess League, a joint venture between FIDE and Tech Mahindra, today announced the list of women Superstars, who will be competing in the second season scheduled from October 3 to 12 at Friends House in London.

In the second season, the reigning FIDE World Champion, Ju Wenjun, will be making her debut and will be joined by World No. 1, Hou Yifan, who is returning to the premier annual chess event, alongside Indian chess Superstars Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli.

The line-up includes some of the biggest names in women’s chess, such as Kateryna Lagno, Valentina Gunina, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Tan Zhongyi, and Nurgyul Salimova.

In addition, the upcoming season of the Global Chess League will feature Vaishali Rambabu, the latest Indian woman to achieve Grandmaster rank, alongside her brother Praggnanandhaa. This makes them the first brother-sister duo to participate in the league.

ALSO READ: Former AICF chief DR. Sanjay Kapoor unanimously elected FIDE India zone president

The roster of women Superstars also includes Alina Kashlinskaya, the 2019 European Women’s Individual Chess Champion, and Bibisara Assaubayeva, former World Blitz Champion.

World Chess Champion Ju Wenjun, said, “I followed the first season of the Global Chess League and it was very exciting to watch the unique format. The tremendous response from fans and the chess fraternity made it even more special. I am eagerly looking forward to the second season in London, where I can once again immerse myself in this wonderful experience.”

Making her debut in the second season, Grandmaster Vaishali R, added, “The world of chess has long sought a worldwide sports event that places male and female players on the same pedestal. The Global Chess League is bridging this gap and truly bringing chess as a visual spectacle to television screens across the world. I am delighted to be a part of the league this year and am looking forward to competing in front of fans in London.”

Adding to the excitement, the unique joint team format of the league will be aired on major OTT and broadcast platforms worldwide, heightening the anticipation among fans.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
