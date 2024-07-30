MagazineBuy Print

Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win bronze in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at Paris 2024 Olympics

Manu is now the first Indian to win multiple medals at a single Olympic games.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 13:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Manu Bhaker, left, and teammate Sarabjot Singh compete in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round.
India’s Manu Bhaker, left, and teammate Sarabjot Singh compete in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Manu Bhaker, left, and teammate Sarabjot Singh compete in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round. | Photo Credit: AP

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, defeating South Korea 16-10 at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

The Indian pair didn’t get off to the brightest of starts, losing the first series. But the two quickly bounced back to lead 4-2 after the third series and extended it to 8-2 after five. However, South Korea closed the gap to 6-10 after the eighth series. But the Indian duo held its nerve to cruise to victory with a comfortable margin.

“I feel really proud and have a lot of gratitude,” Bhaker said after the historic feat. “Thank you so much for all the blessings and love. We can only control what is in our hands. I had a chat with my father regarding this before coming here and decided we should keep fighting till the last shot.”

Sarabjot said, “It feels great. The game was tough, but we were glad we could do it. There was a lot of pressure, but the crowd was great.”

ALSO READ
Manu Bhaker becomes first Indian woman to win two medals at a single Olympics edition

They had finished third in qualifying on Monday with a combined score of 580.

This is Sarabjot’s first Olympic medal. Meanwhile, Manu is now the first Indian to win multiple medals at a single Olympic Games. She opened India’s account at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event.

