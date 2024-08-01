MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 1; Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in men’s 50m rifle three positions event

Paris 2024 Olympics: Here are all the scores and results of Indian athletes who were in action at the Summer Games on Thursday, August 1.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 20:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Swapnil Kusale of India won bronze medal in 50m rifle 3P event.
Swapnil Kusale of India won bronze medal in 50m rifle 3P event. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Swapnil Kusale of India won bronze medal in 50m rifle 3P event. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Swapnil Kusale won bronze for India in the men’s rifle 50m 3 position final at the Paris 2024 Olympics at the Chateauroux Shooting Range on Thursday.

Kusale even had a chance to finish in second place but ultimately conceded that to Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish.

In badminton, Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles event, going down 21-13, 14-21, 16-21 against the current World No. 3 Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

Lakshya Sen advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s singles event after beating H.S. Prannoy 21-12, 21-6 in an all-Indian round of 16 tie.

Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 6 of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS OLYMPICS ON AUGUST 1
Shooting
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Final: Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal (451.4)
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Qualification: Anjum Moudgil finished 18th, Sift Kaur Samra finished 31st
Badminton
Men’s singles round of 16: Lakshya Sen beat H.S. Prannoy- 21-12, 21-6
Men’s doubles quarterfinal: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty lost to Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia)- 21-13, 14-21, 16-21
Athletics
Men’s 20km Race Walk: Vikash Singh finished 30th, Paramjeet Singh Bisht finished 37th and Akshdeep Singh DNF
Women’s 20k Race Walk: Priyanka finished 41st
Hockey
Men’s Pool B: India lost 2-1 to Belgium
Boxing
Women’s 50kg round of 16: Nikhat Zareen lost 5-0 to Yu Wu of China
Archery
Men’s Individual 1/32 (Elimination round): Pravin Ramesh Jadhav lost 6-0 to Kao Wenchao of China

