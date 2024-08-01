Swapnil Kusale won bronze for India in the men’s rifle 50m 3 position final at the Paris 2024 Olympics at the Chateauroux Shooting Range on Thursday.
Kusale even had a chance to finish in second place but ultimately conceded that to Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish.
In badminton, Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles event, going down 21-13, 14-21, 16-21 against the current World No. 3 Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.
Lakshya Sen advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s singles event after beating H.S. Prannoy 21-12, 21-6 in an all-Indian round of 16 tie.
Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 6 of the 2024 Paris Olympics:
INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS OLYMPICS ON AUGUST 1
Shooting
Badminton
Athletics
Hockey
Boxing
Archery
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze; Satwik/Chirag bow out, Lakshya beats Prannoy
- Waqar Younis likely to become PCB’s Chief Cricket Officer
- LIVE Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters score, Durand Cup 2024: MCFC 0-6 KBFC; Noah bags three goals on debut
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 1; Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in men’s 50m rifle three positions event
- Paris 2024 Olympics: With maha mrityunjay mantra on his back, India in front and bronze medal around his neck, Swapnil Kusale achieves sporting immortality
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE