Paris 2024 Olympics: Canada’s McIntosh wins women’s 200 metres butterfly gold

The 17-year-old touched the wall in an Olympic record time of 2:03.03 at La Defense Arena, 0.81 seconds ahead of American silver medallist Regan Smith.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 00:30 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Summer McIntosh of Team Canada looks on after winning gold in the Women’s 200m Butterfly Final on day six of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Summer McIntosh of Team Canada looks on after winning gold in the Women's 200m Butterfly Final on day six of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Summer McIntosh of Team Canada looks on after winning gold in the Women’s 200m Butterfly Final on day six of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Summer McIntosh claimed her second gold medal of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday as she fended off a strong field in the women’s 200 metres butterfly final.

The 17-year-old touched the wall in an Olympic record time of 2:03.03 at La Defense Arena, 0.81 seconds ahead of American silver medallist Regan Smith.

China’s Zhang Yufei took the bronze.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles reclaims women’s all-around crown for sixth gold

It was McIntosh’s third medal of the Paris Games, having taken a dominant 400 metres individual medley gold on day three of the meet and silver in the 400m freestyle on day one.

The butterfly win also made McIntosh the first Canadian swimmer ever to claim multiple Olympic golds.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
