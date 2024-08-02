MagazineBuy Print

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Archery, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score: India mixed team will face Spain in quarterfinal at 5:45 PM- match updates

Archery Live updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Catch the live scores and updates from India’s archery mixed team event taking place on Friday.

Updated : Aug 02, 2024 14:01 IST

Team Sportstar
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 30: Ankita Bhakat of Team India competes in the Archery Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round against Wioleta Myszor of Team Poland on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at South Paris Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 30: Ankita Bhakat of Team India competes in the Archery Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round against Wioleta Myszor of Team Poland on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at South Paris Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: JULIAN FINNEY
lightbox-info

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 30: Ankita Bhakat of Team India competes in the Archery Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round against Wioleta Myszor of Team Poland on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at South Paris Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: JULIAN FINNEY

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the India’s archery mixed team 1/8 elimination match of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

  • August 02, 2024 13:36
    Who will India next face in the quarterfinal?

    India will face the winner of the Spain and China mixed team match in the quarterfinal

  • August 02, 2024 13:35
    Summary

    set 3.png

    Credits- Olympics.com

  • August 02, 2024 13:34
    Set 3- India defeats Indonesia 5-1

    Both India and Indonesia manage only 19 points each. But that means that India will qualify for the quarters with a 5-1 scoreline.

  • August 02, 2024 13:32
    Set 3- India hits 19 for their first shots

    A ten from Ankita and nine from Dhiraj does the trick, but the Indonesian pair is not far away as they trail by a point after two shots.

  • August 02, 2024 13:29
    Set 2: India ties with Indonesia in the second set

    Indonesia manages to score another 19 but ends up trying with India, who also scores the same. India leads 3-1 after two sets.

    set 2.png

  • August 02, 2024 13:26
    Set 2: India restores parity

    India ties as Dhiraj’s 10 and Ankita shoots a 9.

  • August 02, 2024 13:25
    Set 2: Indonesia scores 19

    Indonesian aiming a comeback scores 19 points in the first two arrows. 

  • August 02, 2024 13:23
    Set 1: India finishes with 37 points and wins the set.

    Both the Indian archers score 9 each. Diananda scores an eight, while Arif hits a nine but it doesnt change the set outcome as they score 36 in total.

    set 1.png

  • August 02, 2024 13:21
    Set 1: Indonesia follows suit

    Following the Indian pattern, Arif hits a 10, while Diananda hits a 9.

  • August 02, 2024 13:20
    Set 1: India starts

    Ankita Bhakat starts with a nine and Dhiraj follows it with a bullseye

  • August 02, 2024 13:18
    Archers take centre stage

    Both the teams enter the arena.

  • August 02, 2024 13:15
    Who will India face if it wins the 1/18 elimination match?

    India will face wither Spain or China in the quarterfinal if they defeat Indonesia.

  • August 02, 2024 13:14
    Point system

    Understand the points system better: Each archer will shoot twice in one set. Both countries have four sets to outdo the other team. 

    archery mixed.png

  • August 02, 2024 13:11
    What happened in the mixed team qualification round?

    India was ranked fifth with 1347 points in comparison to Indonesia’s 12th place finish with 1326 points.

  • August 02, 2024 13:08
    When will India take on Indonesia in the mixed team event in archery?

    India will take on Indonesia in the mixed team event in archery at 1:19 PM IST.

  • August 02, 2024 13:03
    All you need to know about the viral Paris 2024 Turkish shooter, Yusuf Dikec

    Paris Olympics 2024: Who is Yusuf Dikec, the Turkish shooter who went viral on the internet?

    Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec has gone viral on social media for his seemingly casual attitude while shooting his way to a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics.

  • August 02, 2024 12:43
    Catch our live updates of Paris Olympics

    Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker in 25m pistol event; Archery mixed team R16 match at 1:19PM; India vs Australia in hockey

    Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates: Check the live score and updates from all the events on Day 7, Friday, August 2 at Paeis 2024.

  • August 02, 2024 12:36
    Who will the Indian mixed team face off in 1/18 elimination round?

    Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj B will take on Indonesia’s Diananda Choirunisa and Arif Pangestu mixed team 1/8 elimination round.

  • August 02, 2024 12:30
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the archery mixed team 1/8 elimination between India and Indonesia. Stay Tuned for all live scores and updates from the game. 

Related Topics

Archery /

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

