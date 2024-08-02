Archery, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score: India mixed team will face Spain in quarterfinal at 5:45 PM- match updates

- August 02, 2024 13:36Who will India next face in the quarterfinal?
India will face the winner of the Spain and China mixed team match in the quarterfinal
- August 02, 2024 13:35Summary
- August 02, 2024 13:34Set 3- India defeats Indonesia 5-1
Both India and Indonesia manage only 19 points each. But that means that India will qualify for the quarters with a 5-1 scoreline.
- August 02, 2024 13:32Set 3- India hits 19 for their first shots
A ten from Ankita and nine from Dhiraj does the trick, but the Indonesian pair is not far away as they trail by a point after two shots.
- August 02, 2024 13:29Set 2: India ties with Indonesia in the second set
Indonesia manages to score another 19 but ends up trying with India, who also scores the same. India leads 3-1 after two sets.
- August 02, 2024 13:26Set 2: India restores parity
India ties as Dhiraj’s 10 and Ankita shoots a 9.
- August 02, 2024 13:25Set 2: Indonesia scores 19
Indonesian aiming a comeback scores 19 points in the first two arrows.
- August 02, 2024 13:23Set 1: India finishes with 37 points and wins the set.
Both the Indian archers score 9 each. Diananda scores an eight, while Arif hits a nine but it doesnt change the set outcome as they score 36 in total.
- August 02, 2024 13:21Set 1: Indonesia follows suit
Following the Indian pattern, Arif hits a 10, while Diananda hits a 9.
- August 02, 2024 13:20Set 1: India starts
Ankita Bhakat starts with a nine and Dhiraj follows it with a bullseye
- August 02, 2024 13:18Archers take centre stage
Both the teams enter the arena.
- August 02, 2024 13:15Who will India face if it wins the 1/18 elimination match?
India will face wither Spain or China in the quarterfinal if they defeat Indonesia.
- August 02, 2024 13:14Point system
Understand the points system better: Each archer will shoot twice in one set. Both countries have four sets to outdo the other team.
- August 02, 2024 13:11What happened in the mixed team qualification round?
India was ranked fifth with 1347 points in comparison to Indonesia’s 12th place finish with 1326 points.
- August 02, 2024 13:08When will India take on Indonesia in the mixed team event in archery?
India will take on Indonesia in the mixed team event in archery at 1:19 PM IST.
- August 02, 2024 12:36Who will the Indian mixed team face off in 1/18 elimination round?
Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj B will take on Indonesia’s Diananda Choirunisa and Arif Pangestu mixed team 1/8 elimination round.
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the archery mixed team 1/8 elimination between India and Indonesia. Stay Tuned for all live scores and updates from the game.
