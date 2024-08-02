Next Gen Cup 2024: Stellenbosch FC edges win against Villa, Palace beats Muthoot FA

Stellenbosch FC Academy had arrived at the Next Generation Cup 2024 campaign, singing and dancing on the pitch.

They have continued to transform that mojo on the field as it beat Aston Villa’s under-18 side 1-0 on the second day of the tournament, here on Friday.

Villa started the match aggressively, but stuttering ball control saw it have eggs on its faces as Stellenbosch struck through its first attack against the run of play in the ninth minute.

Ethan Felix won the ball from Villa’s No. 7, Kadan Young, in front of the box, and Quwaan Plaatjies struck a right-footed curler to take the lead.

It was the team’s first goal of the tournament off its own players, with the winner against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday being an own goal.

Villa came close to equalising a couple of minutes before half-time when Rory Wilson headed the ball just high.

Wilson, who had scored a brace in the previous game, was marked firmly throughout the game, with one of the defenders lurking around him at all times.

Stellenbosch, runner-up in the previous edition, has two wins in as many games and will square off the group stages against Crystal Palace under-18.

Villa, on the other hand, will look to return to winning ways when it ends its group stage against East Bengal, with both games scheduled on Saturday.

In the other game, Muthoot FA slumped to a second consecutive loss after Crystal Palace rained attacks on the Indian side, eventually coming off with a 3-0 win, followed by a result 4-3 in the penalty shootout.

Palace meant business from kick-off, stitching three attacking moves within the first 11 minutes. With the fourth, three minutes later, it opened the scoring, as Enrique Lameiras latched on the ball after Redhead staved off the goalkeeper.

Lameiras was the standout performer in the match as he set up David Montien on his left, who doubled the lead with aplomb.

Muthoot suffered an injury blow in the first half when its goalkeeper Anas and midfielder Abin Raj were forced off, and Palace exploited the opportunity to the maximum.

In the 47th minute, Ben Casey drew three opponent defenders in the box to release Lameiras, who struck with his left foot to put the competition to bed.

Muthoot, out of the final race, will play Tottenham Hotspur next, while Palace ends the group stages on Saturday.