Indian clubs continued to have a poor first day at the office in the Next Generation Cup 2024, as East Bengal’s under-21 lost 0-1 to Crystal Palace’s under-18 side, as the third and final side to lose its opening match here, on Thursday.

East Bengal, which had come into the match after an impressive 3-0 friendly win against Luton Town Academy, was forced on the backfoot right from kick-off, with the Young Eagles driving their attack consistently along the flanks.

Vanlalpeka Guite, one of East Bengal’s most promising prospects, did make three forays in the final third but neither could see his side find the net.

As Bino George, East Bengal’s coach continued screaming along the sidelines, demanding his boys to keep their defensive shape intact, it worked for most part of the game as Palace failed to shoot from in front of the box on at least six occasions.

The breakthrough, however, arrived just before half-time when Dean Benamar’s cross from the left found Finley Marjoram on the far post. Marjoram, who had been the supplier so far, tucked the ball which ultimately proved to be the winner.

ALSO READ | Aston Villa beats Punjab 3-2; Everton rides on Wren’s winner to pip Muthoot

“It was a different opposition and (posed) different challenges,” Robb Quinn, Palace’s head coach said after the game. “Credit to East Bengal (while defending) – well coached and disciplined without the ball. They made it tough to play through, so we had to play around a lot.”

The end of 50 minutes of regulation time was followed by a penalty shootout wherein East Bengal converted two – off Muhammed. K. Ashique and Tanmay Das – Palace found the net on all four occasions, going home with an extra point.

“All the (foreign) teams here are of far better quality than us. (This) is not (too) bad a result, a 0-1 loss,” George said after the match, adding, “But the things we were happy about, we will try to make them better in the next match.”

Palace will play Muthoot Football Academy in its second match later today, which will be followed by East Bengal facing Everton’s under-18 side, in one of the academy grounds of Bodymoor Heath.