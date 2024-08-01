MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Ligue 1 club Bordeaux relegated to French fourth-tier after bankruptcy

Bordeaux, which last season finished 12th in the second-division Ligue 2, then announced two days later it would become an amateur club for the first time in almost 90 years after filing for bankruptcy.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 23:48 IST , Bordeaux - 2 MINS READ

AFP
File Photo: The logo of the Girondins de Bordeaux football club
File Photo: The logo of the Girondins de Bordeaux football club | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: The logo of the Girondins de Bordeaux football club | Photo Credit: AFP

Former French Ligue 1 champions Bordeaux have been relegated a further division down to France’s fourth-tier National 2 after going into receivership, the French football federation (FFF) announced Thursday.

The cash-strapped club need to find 40 million euros ($43.6 million) to balance its books and had been in talks with the owners of Liverpool, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), before the American investors pulled out of negotiations in mid-July.

Due to Bordeaux’s financial woes, France’s National Directorate of Management Control (DNCG) had initially decided to relegate them to the third-tier National 1, a decision which the club eventually accepted after withdrawing its appeal on July 23.

Bordeaux, which last season finished 12th in the second-division Ligue 2, then announced two days later it would become an amateur club for the first time in almost 90 years after filing for bankruptcy.

On Tuesday, Bordeaux went into receivership after a decision taken by the city’s local commercial court in order to “allow (them) a season in the amateur National 1”.

However, the federal financial watchdog DNCG decided Thursday to relegate the club a further division to the fourth tier as per the French league’s (LFP) regulations, which stipulates a club in receivership must be “demoted to the division immediately below the one for which it would have qualified for the following season”.

If six-time French champion Bordeaux accepts this latest relegation, it will not need to be ratified by the FFF’s executive committee, according to the federation.

But it can still appeal to the amateur version of DNCG -- at the risk of facing a heavier sanction -- or bring their case before the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) as a last resort.

The National 2 season gets underway in just over two weeks’ time on August 16.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ligue 1 /

Bordeaux /

France

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics Day 6 Top Moments in Pictures: Algerian boxer sparks gender debate; China continues to top of medal tally
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Ligue 1 club Bordeaux relegated to French fourth-tier after bankruptcy
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze; Sindhu crashes out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 7: Indians in action today — August 2 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Canadian Masters due to fatigue
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former Ligue 1 club Bordeaux relegated to French fourth-tier after bankruptcy
    AFP
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Crystal Palace signs Senegal forward Sarr
    Reuters
  3. Next Gen Cup 2024: Aston Villa beats Punjab 3-2; Everton rides on Wren’s winner to pip Muthoot
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. El Ghazi signs for Cardiff after Mainz row over Israel-Hamas posts
    AFP
  5. Dortmund signs Germany midfielder Gross from Brighton
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics Day 6 Top Moments in Pictures: Algerian boxer sparks gender debate; China continues to top of medal tally
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Ligue 1 club Bordeaux relegated to French fourth-tier after bankruptcy
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze; Sindhu crashes out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 7: Indians in action today — August 2 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Canadian Masters due to fatigue
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment