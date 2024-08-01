MagazineBuy Print

Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Canadian Masters due to fatigue

The 21-year-old Spanish world number three is still in contention in the men’s singles tournament at the Paris Olympics where he and Rafa Nadal lost in the quarter-finals of the doubles competition.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 23:21 IST , Toronto - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain eyes the ball against Tommy Paul, of United States during their men’s quarter-final match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain eyes the ball against Tommy Paul, of United States during their men’s quarter-final match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain eyes the ball against Tommy Paul, of United States during their men's quarter-final match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from next week’s Canadian Masters in Montreal due to fatigue, Tennis Canada said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Spanish world number three is still in contention in the men’s singles tournament at the Paris Olympics where he and Rafa Nadal lost in the quarter-finals of the doubles competition.

“It has been a very long season for me and due to the accumulation of matches and fatigue, I will not be able to play in Montreal this year,” four-times Grand Slam winner Alcaraz said in a Tennis Canada statement.

“I was really looking forward to coming back to Canada and enjoying the love of the fans. Hope to see everyone in Montreal in the years to come!” he added.

Earlier this week Novak Djokovic, who is also still in contention at the Olympics, withdrew from the Canadian Masters, which serves as a tune-up event to the U.S. Open.

Carlos Alcaraz

  1. Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Canadian Masters due to fatigue
    Reuters
  2. Badminton Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6 — Aug 1 updates: PV Sindhu loses in straight games to China’s He Bing Jiao in pre-quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze; Sindhu crashes out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sindhu loses to He Bing Jiao in badminton singles to crash out of Summer Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 6 Top Moments LIVE: Swapnil wins bronze in men’s 50m rifle 3P; Sat-Chi knocked out
    Team Sportstar
Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
  1. Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Canadian Masters due to fatigue
    Reuters
  2. Tennis stars Leander, Amritraj make it India’s day in Newport
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. Washington Open 2024: Top seeds Rublev, Sabalenka tested but progress
    AFP
  4. Tennis Hall of Fame CEO hails inductees Leander Paes and Vijay Amritraj, explores expansion possibilities for museum
    Ayon Sengupta
  5. Former AITA treasurer T.D. Francis passes away at 78
    Stan Rayan
  1. Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Canadian Masters due to fatigue
    Reuters
  2. Badminton Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6 — Aug 1 updates: PV Sindhu loses in straight games to China’s He Bing Jiao in pre-quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze; Sindhu crashes out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sindhu loses to He Bing Jiao in badminton singles to crash out of Summer Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 6 Top Moments LIVE: Swapnil wins bronze in men’s 50m rifle 3P; Sat-Chi knocked out
    Team Sportstar
