Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Canadian Masters due to fatigue

Reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from next week’s Canadian Masters in Montreal due to fatigue, Tennis Canada said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Spanish world number three is still in contention in the men’s singles tournament at the Paris Olympics where he and Rafa Nadal lost in the quarter-finals of the doubles competition.

“It has been a very long season for me and due to the accumulation of matches and fatigue, I will not be able to play in Montreal this year,” four-times Grand Slam winner Alcaraz said in a Tennis Canada statement.

“I was really looking forward to coming back to Canada and enjoying the love of the fans. Hope to see everyone in Montreal in the years to come!” he added.

Earlier this week Novak Djokovic, who is also still in contention at the Olympics, withdrew from the Canadian Masters, which serves as a tune-up event to the U.S. Open.