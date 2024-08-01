Premier League 2024-25: Crystal Palace signs Senegal forward Sarr

Crystal Palace has signed forward Ismaila Sarr from Olympique de Marseille on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The details of the transfer were not disclosed, but British media said Palace paid around 12.5 million pounds ($15.96 million) for the 26-year-old.

ALSO READ: El Ghazi signs for Cardiff after Mainz row over Israel-Hamas posts

Sarr returns to English football after a short absence, as he joined Marseille from Watford in July last year.

The Senegal international arrives at Selhurst Park as Palace looks to replace Michael Olise, who joined Bayern Munich earlier in the transfer window.

“In every year, in every club where he was, he’s shown that he can score goals. He showed it as well in the national team for Senegal, so we are really pleased that he will join our group,” manager Oliver Glasner said.