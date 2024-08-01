MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Crystal Palace signs Senegal forward Sarr

The details of the transfer were not disclosed, but British media said Palace paid around 12.5 million pounds ($15.96 million) for the 26-year-old.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 22:27 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Marseille’s Senegalese forward #23 Ismaila Sarr runs with the ball during the French L1 football match between Olympique Marseille (OM) and FC Lorient at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southern France, on May 12, 2024.
Marseille’s Senegalese forward #23 Ismaila Sarr runs with the ball during the French L1 football match between Olympique Marseille (OM) and FC Lorient at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southern France, on May 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Marseille’s Senegalese forward #23 Ismaila Sarr runs with the ball during the French L1 football match between Olympique Marseille (OM) and FC Lorient at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southern France, on May 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Crystal Palace has signed forward Ismaila Sarr from Olympique de Marseille on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The details of the transfer were not disclosed, but British media said Palace paid around 12.5 million pounds ($15.96 million) for the 26-year-old.

ALSO READ: El Ghazi signs for Cardiff after Mainz row over Israel-Hamas posts

Sarr returns to English football after a short absence, as he joined Marseille from Watford in July last year.

The Senegal international arrives at Selhurst Park as Palace looks to replace Michael Olise, who joined Bayern Munich earlier in the transfer window.

“In every year, in every club where he was, he’s shown that he can score goals. He showed it as well in the national team for Senegal, so we are really pleased that he will join our group,” manager Oliver Glasner said. 

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
