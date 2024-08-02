France vs Argentina LIVE Streaming info, Paris 2024 Olympics Quarterfinal: When, where to watch FRA vs ARG?

PREVIEW

Host France and Argentina will extend their recent rivalry in men’s football as they meet for the first time at an Olympic tournament for a place in the semi-finals in a high-profile clash in Bordeaux on Friday.

Despite being an under-23 contest, both teams are eager to knock out their rivals in a repeat of the most recent World Cup final in Qatar, where Lionel Messi’s Argentina claimed the world title by edging Kylian Mbappe’s France on penalties.

They previously played three times in World Cups, with Argentina’s first-round victories in 1930 and 1978, before France came on top in the last 16 in 2018 to thwart Argentina’s bid to ending a long title-drought.

The bitterness between the two nations increased earlier this month after a video posted by Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez following its Copa America title that featured a song sung by some members of the squad about France’s players of African descent.

The French Football Federation called the video “racist and discriminatory”, before Argentina’s men’s football and rugby teams were booed on the first day of Olympic action in St Etienne and at the Stade de France.

Argentina got its Olympic campaign off on the wrong foot when it lost 2-1 to Morocco in a chaotic match that was suspended for more than an hour.

The 2004 and 2008 gold medallists then bounced back beating Iraq 3-1 before a 2-0 win over Ukraine to advance to the knockout round as Group B runners-up.

France, chasing its second title after its gold in 1984, had a smoother road with a perfect first round after outclassing the United States 3-0 in the side’s opener, before a 1-0 win over Guinea and 3-0 victory against New Zealand to clinch top spot in Group A.

- Reuters

When and where will the Paris 2024 Olympics match between France and Argentina kick off?

The Paris 2024 men’s football quarterfinal between France and Argentina will kick off at 12:30 am IST on August 3, 2024.

Where will the Paris 2024 Olympics match between France and Argentina take place?

The Paris 2024 men’s football quarterfinal between France and Argentina will take place at the Bordeaux Stadium in Bordeaux.

Where can you watch the Paris 2024 Olympics match between France and Argentina?

The Paris 2024 men’s football quarterfinal between France and Argentina can be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website. The match will also be televised on the Sports 18 network.