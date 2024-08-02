Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 2: Manu Bhaker in action,Esha Singh 3rd after first precision relay in 25m pistol

August 02, 2024 12:12

HOW DOES WOMEN’S 25M PISTOL WORK?

There are two stages in women’s 25m pistol. The first is called ‘Precision’ and the second is ‘Rapid Fire’.

In precision, there are six series of five shots each which have to be completed in five minutes. Ahead of the start of each stage, the athletes may fire one series of five shots each on command. For both the sighting and the match shots in each of the stages, the athletes will get a minute to load. The red lights come on when the command of “Attention” is given. After a delay of 7±0.1 seconds, the green lights come on when the shots are to be fired. After the end of each series, the shooters are allowed a minute to unload.

During each series of the Rapid-Fire Stage, the green lights come on for 3.1 seconds for each shot; the time between the transitioning of lights must be 7±0.1 seconds. Only one shot will be fired during each appearance of the green light, which must go off after 3.1 seconds, but the target must continue to record a valid shot for an additional 0.2 seconds.