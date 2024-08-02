Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 2: Manu Bhaker in action,Esha Singh 3rd after first precision relay in 25m pistol

Key Updates
- August 02, 2024 14:35MANU MANIA TAKES OVER AGAIN
Five 10s off the first five. Is Manu going for it? She is 2nd with five shots remaining in Precision. She has exorcised the Tokyo ghosts and how!
- August 02, 2024 14:20MANU 7TH AFTER SECOND PRECISION SERIES
Manu drops a single point in her first five shots of the second series in precision. She finishes with 98 to jump up to the 7th place.
- August 02, 2024 14:15FROM THE SHOTGUN ARENA...
Anantjeet Singh Naruka shoots 23 in the first round. He is 24th.
- August 02, 2024 14:11MEANWHILE...
The 50m rifle 3 positions final is over. Chiara Leone of Switzerland hits a 10.8 off her final shot to get gold. Her score of 464.4 is the new Olympic record. Sagen Maddalena of the US takes silver with 463.0 in a shoot-off that saw her pip Zhang Qiongyue. Zhang takes bronze with 452.9
- August 02, 2024 14:06MANU BHAKER STARTS HER SERIES
Manu gets to 47 off her first five. Three 9s. She gets all 10s off the next five. Up to 12th now.
- August 02, 2024 13:22RECORDS
Rhythm Sangwan of India holds the Qualification World Record in this event. She had shot 595 in Baku on May 13, 2023. The QOR, meanwhile, belongs to China’s Zhang Jingjing who shot 592 in Rio 2016.
- August 02, 2024 13:20WE HAVE A LITTLE TIME BEFORE THE NEXT RELAY BEGINS
The athletes will now be instructed to unload their weapons and clear the tables, where they place the weapons and other shooting paraphernalia, for the rest of the athletes. The shooters would also have to collect the empty shells which would be strewn about in front of the firing point.
- August 02, 2024 13:11ESHA 3RD AFTER FIRST PRECISION RELAY
The mother of comebacks, this! Esha shoots a perfect 100 in the last series of Precision to propel herself to the third spot in Relay 1. Her total score in this stage is 291-6x.
- August 02, 2024 13:04ESHA 6TH WITH FIVE SHOTS TO GO IN PRECISION
Esha shoots a perfect five-shot series to come up to 6th.
- August 02, 2024 12:51ESHA 13TH AFTER SECOND SERIES OF PRECISION
Four 10s and an 8 from Esha. She is still 12th. Things are not looking good. Two more 9s after two 10s in the next series are enough to see her lose another place.
- August 02, 2024 12:35RELAY 1 IN PRECISION STAGE BEGINS!
Esha drops three points in her first five shots. She drops two more points in the next five. Her score in the first series of 10 shots is 95. She is 12th in the field of 20 athletes.
- August 02, 2024 12:25MEN’S SKEET RESCHEDULED
Stay tuned! Anantjeet Singh Naruka’s event has been postponed by 30 minutes.
- August 02, 2024 12:23ESHA, MANU FEATURE IN 25M PISTOL
On firing point 10, Esha Singh (Bib No. 1439) is set to start in Relay 1. Manu Bhaker (1431) is on lane 25 and Relay 2.
- August 02, 2024 12:12HOW DOES WOMEN’S 25M PISTOL WORK?
There are two stages in women’s 25m pistol. The first is called ‘Precision’ and the second is ‘Rapid Fire’.
In precision, there are six series of five shots each which have to be completed in five minutes. Ahead of the start of each stage, the athletes may fire one series of five shots each on command. For both the sighting and the match shots in each of the stages, the athletes will get a minute to load. The red lights come on when the command of “Attention” is given. After a delay of 7±0.1 seconds, the green lights come on when the shots are to be fired. After the end of each series, the shooters are allowed a minute to unload.
During each series of the Rapid-Fire Stage, the green lights come on for 3.1 seconds for each shot; the time between the transitioning of lights must be 7±0.1 seconds. Only one shot will be fired during each appearance of the green light, which must go off after 3.1 seconds, but the target must continue to record a valid shot for an additional 0.2 seconds.
- August 02, 2024 11:53HOW DOES SKEET WORK?
In skeet, 125 targets are fired at over five rounds. The qualification is shot across two days.
Target Shooting Sequence for Qualification Rounds:
Eventually, the six top athletes from qualification make the final.
- August 02, 2024 11:44WHAT SHOOTING EVENTS ARE SCHEDULED FOR TODAY?
12:30 - 25m pistol women’s qualification: Precision Stage (Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh)
12:30 (rescheduled to 13:00) - Skeet men’s qualification (Anantjeet Singh Naruka)
13:00 - 50m rifle 3 positions women’s final
15:30 - 25m pistol women’s qualification: Rapid Fire Stage (Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh)
- August 02, 2024 11:39HOW TO WATCH THE LIVE STREAMING AND BROADCAST OF THE SHOOTING EVENTS FROM THE OLYMPICS?
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11. Only the finals of the shooting events will be televised.
- August 02, 2024 11:28ORDER OF THE DAY (FRIDAY, AUGUST 2)
While you wait for the action to begin at the range, take a look at the list of Indians who are set to be in action at the Paris Olympics today.
- August 02, 2024 11:25SHOOTING AT PARIS 2024 - PREVIEW
Lock ‘n load! It’s almost time to climb aboard the hype train to Châteauroux, where 21 Indian shooters will take on the mission of going up against 321 of the world’s best to claim the ultimate prize — an Olympic medal.
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announcing the squad way ahead of July 8 — the Paris 2024 entry deadline — felt like the calm before the storm. The shooters have had an acclimatisation and a hard-training camp at Volmerange-Les-Mines, followed by a two-week break while waiting for Judgement Day.
India has never had more shooters representing the country at the Olympics. Tokyo 2020 saw a previous best of 15. This time, among the 81 participating nations and the IOC (International Olympic Committee) Refugee Team, India will send the most shooters to France, tying with China, followed by the Republic of Korea, which has 16.
It is mostly a new-look squad except for familiar faces in pistol star Manu Bhaker and rifle wielders Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Anjum Moudgil and Elavenil Valarivan. Having waded through the choppy waters of Tokyo, they will be up and running soon for a second shot at glory.
While those who have already performed on the biggest stage would believe that past experience will help them fare better this time, the debutants may be thankful for not having to carry any baggage from previous editions.
Let’s do a quick recap. After returning empty-handed from Tokyo, Indian shooters experienced a curious mix of highs and lows in the subsequent years. Amid developments like numerous rule changes and overhauls in the coaching set-up, several prominent names such as Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Apurvi Chandela, and Rahi Sarnobat faded from scorecards for different reasons. A change of guard brought newcomers like Sift Kaur Samra and Sarabjot Singh to the forefront. Others, like Bhaker, entered recovery mode, deeply affected by the media scrutiny. However, she appears to have bounced back just in time.
One of the many factors that will work in favour of the Indians this time is the absence of Russia from the roster owing to the strict qualification restrictions in place after the latter invaded Ukraine.
Although the IOC stated that, as of July 13, 15 AINs (Athlètes Individuels Neutres/Individual Neutral Athletes) with Russian passports had qualified for the Summer Games in Paris (with a maximum of 55 eligible to make it), none of them happens to be shooters.
