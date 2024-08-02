MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 2: Manu Bhaker in action,Esha Singh 3rd after first precision relay in 25m pistol

Paris 2024, shooting live updates: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Anantjeet Singh Naruka are the Indian shooters in action on August 2.

Updated : Aug 02, 2024 14:35 IST

Team Sportstar
Manu Bhaker will be in action in women’s 25m pistol.
Manu Bhaker will be in action in women’s 25m pistol.
lightbox-info

Manu Bhaker will be in action in women’s 25m pistol.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the shooting events from the Paris 2024 Olympics. This is Santadeep Dey taking you through the day’s action.

  • August 02, 2024 14:35
    MANU MANIA TAKES OVER AGAIN

    Five 10s off the first five. Is Manu going for it? She is 2nd with five shots remaining in Precision. She has exorcised the Tokyo ghosts and how!

  • August 02, 2024 14:20
    MANU 7TH AFTER SECOND PRECISION SERIES

    Manu drops a single point in her first five shots of the second series in precision. She finishes with 98 to jump up to the 7th place.

  • August 02, 2024 14:15
    FROM THE SHOTGUN ARENA...

    Anantjeet Singh Naruka shoots 23 in the first round. He is 24th.

  • August 02, 2024 14:11
    MEANWHILE...

    The 50m rifle 3 positions final is over. Chiara Leone of Switzerland hits a 10.8 off her final shot to get gold. Her score of 464.4 is the new Olympic record. Sagen Maddalena of the US takes silver with 463.0 in a shoot-off that saw her pip Zhang Qiongyue. Zhang takes bronze with 452.9

  • August 02, 2024 14:06
    MANU BHAKER STARTS HER SERIES

    Manu gets to 47 off her first five. Three 9s. She gets all 10s off the next five. Up to 12th now.

  • August 02, 2024 13:22
    RECORDS

    Rhythm Sangwan of India holds the Qualification World Record in this event. She had shot 595 in Baku on May 13, 2023. The QOR, meanwhile, belongs to China’s Zhang Jingjing who shot 592 in Rio 2016.

  • August 02, 2024 13:20
    WE HAVE A LITTLE TIME BEFORE THE NEXT RELAY BEGINS

    The athletes will now be instructed to unload their weapons and clear the tables, where they place the weapons and other shooting paraphernalia, for the rest of the athletes. The shooters would also have to collect the empty shells which would be strewn about in front of the firing point.

  • August 02, 2024 13:11
    ESHA 3RD AFTER FIRST PRECISION RELAY

    The mother of comebacks, this! Esha shoots a perfect 100 in the last series of Precision to propel herself to the third spot in Relay 1. Her total score in this stage is 291-6x.

  • August 02, 2024 13:04
    ESHA 6TH WITH FIVE SHOTS TO GO IN PRECISION

    Esha shoots a perfect five-shot series to come up to 6th.

  • August 02, 2024 12:51
    ESHA 13TH AFTER SECOND SERIES OF PRECISION

    Four 10s and an 8 from Esha. She is still 12th. Things are not looking good. Two more 9s after two 10s in the next series are enough to see her lose another place.

  • August 02, 2024 12:35
    RELAY 1 IN PRECISION STAGE BEGINS!

    Esha drops three points in her first five shots. She drops two more points in the next five. Her score in the first series of 10 shots is 95. She is 12th in the field of 20 athletes.

  • August 02, 2024 12:25
    MEN’S SKEET RESCHEDULED

    Stay tuned! Anantjeet Singh Naruka’s event has been postponed by 30 minutes.

  • August 02, 2024 12:23
    ESHA, MANU FEATURE IN 25M PISTOL

    On firing point 10, Esha Singh (Bib No. 1439) is set to start in Relay 1. Manu Bhaker (1431) is on lane 25 and Relay 2. 

  • August 02, 2024 12:12
    HOW DOES WOMEN’S 25M PISTOL WORK?

    There are two stages in women’s 25m pistol. The first is called ‘Precision’ and the second is ‘Rapid Fire’. 

    In precision, there are six series of five shots each which have to be completed in five minutes. Ahead of the start of each stage, the athletes may fire one series of five shots each on command. For both the sighting and the match shots in each of the stages, the athletes will get a minute to load. The red lights come on when the command of “Attention” is given. After a delay of 7±0.1 seconds, the green lights come on when the shots are to be fired. After the end of each series, the shooters are allowed a minute to unload. 

    During each series of the Rapid-Fire Stage, the green lights come on for 3.1 seconds for each shot; the time between the transitioning of lights must be 7±0.1 seconds. Only one shot will be fired during each appearance of the green light, which must go off after 3.1 seconds, but the target must continue to record a valid shot for an additional 0.2 seconds.

  • August 02, 2024 11:53
    HOW DOES SKEET WORK?

    In skeet, 125 targets are fired at over five rounds. The qualification is shot across two days. 

    Target Shooting Sequence for Qualification Rounds:

    WhatsApp Image 2024-08-02 at 11.57.48.jpeg

    WhatsApp Image 2024-08-02 at 11.58.37.jpeg

    Eventually, the six top athletes from qualification make the final.

  • August 02, 2024 11:44
    WHAT SHOOTING EVENTS ARE SCHEDULED FOR TODAY?

    12:30 - 25m pistol women’s qualification: Precision Stage (Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh)

    12:30 (rescheduled to 13:00) - Skeet men’s qualification (Anantjeet Singh Naruka)

    13:00 - 50m rifle 3 positions women’s final

    15:30 - 25m pistol women’s qualification: Rapid Fire Stage (Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh)

  • August 02, 2024 11:39
    HOW TO WATCH THE LIVE STREAMING AND BROADCAST OF THE SHOOTING EVENTS FROM THE OLYMPICS?

    The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11. Only the finals of the shooting events will be televised.

  • August 02, 2024 11:28
    ORDER OF THE DAY (FRIDAY, AUGUST 2)

    While you wait for the action to begin at the range, take a look at the list of Indians who are set to be in action at the Paris Olympics today.

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 7: Indians in action today — August 2 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On August 2, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as athletics, badminton, shooting, sailing, rowing, hockey and archery. 

  • August 02, 2024 11:25
    SHOOTING AT PARIS 2024 - PREVIEW

    Lock ‘n load! It’s almost time to climb aboard the hype train to Châteauroux, where 21 Indian shooters will take on the mission of going up against 321 of the world’s best to claim the ultimate prize — an Olympic medal.

    The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announcing the squad way ahead of July 8 — the Paris 2024 entry deadline — felt like the calm before the storm. The shooters have had an acclimatisation and a hard-training camp at Volmerange-Les-Mines, followed by a two-week break while waiting for Judgement Day.

    India has never had more shooters representing the country at the Olympics. Tokyo 2020 saw a previous best of 15. This time, among the 81 participating nations and the IOC (International Olympic Committee) Refugee Team, India will send the most shooters to France, tying with China, followed by the Republic of Korea, which has 16.

    It is mostly a new-look squad except for familiar faces in pistol star Manu Bhaker and rifle wielders Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Anjum Moudgil and Elavenil Valarivan. Having waded through the choppy waters of Tokyo, they will be up and running soon for a second shot at glory.

    While those who have already performed on the biggest stage would believe that past experience will help them fare better this time, the debutants may be thankful for not having to carry any baggage from previous editions.

    Let’s do a quick recap. After returning empty-handed from Tokyo, Indian shooters experienced a curious mix of highs and lows in the subsequent years. Amid developments like numerous rule changes and overhauls in the coaching set-up, several prominent names such as Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Apurvi Chandela, and Rahi Sarnobat faded from scorecards for different reasons. A change of guard brought newcomers like Sift Kaur Samra and Sarabjot Singh to the forefront. Others, like Bhaker, entered recovery mode, deeply affected by the media scrutiny. However, she appears to have bounced back just in time.

    One of the many factors that will work in favour of the Indians this time is the absence of Russia from the roster owing to the strict qualification restrictions in place after the latter invaded Ukraine.

    Although the IOC stated that, as of July 13, 15 AINs (Athlètes Individuels Neutres/Individual Neutral Athletes) with Russian passports had qualified for the Summer Games in Paris (with a maximum of 55 eligible to make it), none of them happens to be shooters.

    READ THE FULL PREVIEW BY SANTADEEP DEY HERE.

Related Topics

Manu Bhaker /

Esha Singh /

Shooting /

Anantjeet Singh Naruka /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka 4/0 (1); Nissanka, Fernando open vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 2: Manu Bhaker in action,Esha Singh 3rd after first precision relay in 25m pistol
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Manu Bhaker starts 1st round, Esha Singh 3rd in 25m pistol qualfication; India archery mixed team to play QF
    Team Sportstar
  4. Why are Indian players wearing black armbands during IND vs SL ODI match in Colombo?
    Team Sportstar
  5. TNPL: Sowbagya on the art of manual score-keeping
    Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Proud of finishing on my terms, says Andy Murray after farewell match
    Nihit Sachdeva _11526
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: The Kristof Milak-Caleb Dressel rivalry 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: From Biles to Produnova, top gymnastics moves named after athletes
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 7, LIVE Medal Tally: China maintains top spot; USA moves to second
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Brazil’s Andrade brings out the best in Biles
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka 4/0 (1); Nissanka, Fernando open vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 2: Manu Bhaker in action,Esha Singh 3rd after first precision relay in 25m pistol
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Manu Bhaker starts 1st round, Esha Singh 3rd in 25m pistol qualfication; India archery mixed team to play QF
    Team Sportstar
  4. Why are Indian players wearing black armbands during IND vs SL ODI match in Colombo?
    Team Sportstar
  5. TNPL: Sowbagya on the art of manual score-keeping
    Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment