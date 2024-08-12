MagazineBuy Print

I-League to have better quality broadcast production assures AIFF

The decision was taken during a meeting of I-League club representatives and Kalyan Chaubey. Eight of the 12 club owners/co-owners attended the meeting at the Football House, while four joined virtually.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 21:41 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File Photo: Kalyan Chaubey, President of the AIFF talking to the media.
File Photo: Kalyan Chaubey, President of the AIFF talking to the media. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Kalyan Chaubey, President of the AIFF talking to the media. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday assured I-League clubs of better quality broadcast production using “up to 8 high definition cameras” and club-centric optimised fixture in the upcoming season, provided the participating teams meet a minimum infrastructure mandate.

The decision was taken during a meeting of I-League club representatives and AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey here.

Eight of the 12 club owners/co-owners attended the meeting at the Football House here, while four joined virtually. The 2024-25 I-League season is set to start on October 19.

“Addressing the feedback received from the clubs, AIFF has assured to work with the stakeholders on proactive steps to help raise I-League profile with renewed focus on its marketing and promotion, broadcast, fixture and refereeing,” the AIFF said in a release.

“AIFF is keen to schedule I-League games on prime time with an increased ‘up to 8 camera’ HD broadcast kit. It has requested clubs to revert with updates on their home stadium infrastructure including commitment on pitch quality of international standard throughout the season, and their ability to install/upgrade 1800 lux floodlights – a minimum mandate for quality broadcast production.”

ALSO READ | Kerala Blasters captain Adrian Luna looks to pay back love of fans with silver lining at Durand Cup 2024

As an immediate step, the AIFF has formed various task force groups with representatives from I-League clubs to work on each of these aspects, to collaborate and propose a way forward.

“It was decided that venues where home clubs are able to commit on meeting the minimum mandated infrastructure, the AIFF will allocate prime time broadcast schedule with increased camera kit. Such games will also be marked as marquee events in the fixtures for marketing purposes.

“However, for venues which may not be able to meet the minimum requirements this season, AIFF will allocate a minimum of two to six camera kit, considering the availability of the infrastructure,” the release said.

For 2023-24 fixtures, it has been decided that the AIFF competition department in consultation with the club owners and the relevant task force, will present a best-scenario scheduling, geographically mapping clubs travelling and to optimise away games fixture in a way to reduce the clubs’ travel cost and time.

The I-League clubs, the AIFF and the Task Force are scheduled to meet on August 26 to review the reports, suggestions and to decide on next course of action.

The club representatives thanked the AIFF for the “productive” meeting, according to the release.

“It was a much awaited and welcome meeting for the I-League clubs today. The AIFF addressed our feedback point by point. All stakeholders are committed to working towards a singular objective of making the I-League a success,” Delhi FC Director Ranjit Bajaj said in the release.

