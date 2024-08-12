The Paris Olympics, the 33rd edition of the Summer Games, came to a close on Sunday, August 11 at the Stade de France.

The next edition of the Olympics will be held in Los Angeles in the United States of America, which has hosted the Games twice in the past.

Like most editions, the 34th Summer Olympics will see the addition of new sports into the roster. At Paris 2024, breaking and sport climbing were among the sports included for the first time.

In Los Angeles, the following sports have been agreed upon as the new entrants in the Olympic roster:

Cricket

Squash

Flag Football

Lacrosse

Baseball

Softball

Of these sports, cricket was contested only once - at the 1900 Games in Paris where Great Britain took gold. Squash and flag football will be Olympic sports for the first time.

Lacrosse, Baseball and Softball have been contested at the Olympics in the past and will make a re-entry.

At the same time, boxing and breaking are likely to be scrapped from the plan. Boxing has been under the lens after its governing body, International Boxing Association, was banned by the International Olympic Committee over financial and administrative concerns.

In case, the sport sees an alternate body come up, it might continue in the Olympics. The final call on the sport’s future will be taken in 2025. Similarly, breaking, which made its debut in Paris, is also likely to miss out over funding concerns.