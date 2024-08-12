Indian sports wrap, August 12: Draw out for 2024-25 I-League 3 Group Stage

FOOTBALL

Draw out for 2024-25 I-League 3 Group Stage

The draw for the 2024-25 I-League 3 Group Stage was conducted at the Football House, on Friday, August 2, 2024. The fourth tier of the Indian football league system is set to begin on September 3, 2024.

Twenty-five participating teams were divided into five groups of five teams each. The group stage will be held in a single round-robin format in a centralised location. The five group hosts are - Diamond Harbour FC (Naihati Stadium, Kolkata), Sesa Football Academy (Ella Ground, Goa), Chanmari FC (Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl), Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC (KASA Stadium, Diphu), and Downtown Heroes FC (TRC Stadium, Srinagar).

No two teams from the same state association could be drawn in the same group.

Group Stage Draw for the 2024-25 I-League 3 GROUP A: Diamond Harbour FC (hosts), Sports Odisha, Lake City FC Ghaziabad City FC, SAT Tirur GROUP B: Sesa Football Academy (hosts), Kerala United FC, Garhwal FC, Maharashtra Oranje FC, Dalbir FA GROUP C: Chanmari FC (hosts), RKM Football Academy, MYJ-GMSC, Coromandel FC, HAL Sports Club GROUP D: Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC (hosts), Jaipur Elite FC, KLASA FC, Mumbai Kenkre FC, Bhuna FC GROUP E: Downtown Heroes FC (hosts), CVM FC, Corbett FC, Abbas Union FC, Southern Sporting Union

- Team Sportstar

Subroto Cup final to be played on August 13 at Ambedkar stadium

Mira Khatun struck the match-winner to guide Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan to a 1-0 victory over The Porompat Sabal Leikai High School, Imphal, in the semifinals of the 63rd Subroto Cup under-17 girls football tournament at the Tejas ground on Monday.

In the other semifinal, Mother International School, Ranchi, beat Government Senior Secondary School, Alakhpura, Haryana 4-2 in the penalty shoot-out, after the teams were locked goalless in regulation period.

Kranti Oraon, Lalita Boipai, Naina Kumari and Urwashi Kumari converted for the Ranchi team. Rishika and Ritika were successful for the Haryana team.

The final is scheduled to be played at the Ambedkar Stadium from 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

SWIMMING

Delhi Open competition scheduled on August 25

The Delhi Open swimming competition is scheduled to be staged at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee swimming pool here on August 25.

The competition will be open for all age group from five years to over-70 years, in both the male and female sections, for all swimmers across the country.

The focus of the competition is basically talent search, and events will start from 8 a.m.

HOCKEY

Odisha Naval Tata clinches women’‘s title in Hockey India Junior Academy Championship

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre beat Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy 5-3 in the penalty shootout to clinch the women’s title in the Hockey India Junior Men and Women Academy Championship Zone A & B, here on Monday.

The two teams were earlier tied 2-2 as Prabhjot Kaur (34’) and Surekha Bahala (54’) found the back of the net for Odisha Naval Tata, whereas Rubby (14’) and Ribka (45’) scored one each for Roundglass Punjab.

Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy trumped Salute Hockey Academy 5-1, with Priya producing a hat-trick in the third-place contest.

In the men’s quarterfinals, Roundglass Punjab beat SAIL Hockey Academy 4-1 as Japnit Singh, Sunny, Gursewak Singh, and Amandeep scored one goal each.

Namdhari XI routed Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy 6-1, with Navraj Singh netting four goals.

SGPC Hockey Academy beat Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jarkhar-Ludhiana 5-2, courtesy strikes from Shershubjit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Diljeet Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Harshdeep Singh.

Odisha Naval Tata crushed Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 6-0, with Yojin Minz scoring a hat-trick.

-PTI

CUE SPORTS

Kakad records twin wins in Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship

Sahil Kakad won both his first-round matches of the men’s senior billiards and snooker in the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships here on Monday.

The 26-year-old Kakad, representing the tournament hosts Khar Gymkhana, lost the first frame but bounced back to win 4-3 (24-66, 57-4, 59-35, 49-66, 55-24, 63-65 and 53-39) against Shakir Qureshi.

Earlier, Kakad defeated Selven Samuel 337-238 in the billiards contest.

In another match, Tamil Nadu’s J Varun Kumar was in top form as he defeated Janak Masand 4-0 (67-58, 53-27, 74(60)-15, 48-8).

Results Senior billiards - Round 1: Sahil Kakad (MUM) bt Selven Samuel (MUM) 337-238 Senior snooker - Round 1: Saqlain Mushtaque (WB) bt Dhvaj Haria (GUJ) 4-3 (54-38, 66-27, 17-63, 35-66, 32-103(63), 63-55, 61-58); Aditya Mehta (PSPB) bt Anant Mehta (MUM) 4-0 (62-34, 71(52)-13, 74-21, 84-27); J Varun Kumar (TN) bt Janak Masand (MUM) 4-0 (67-58, 53-27, 74(60)-15, 48-8); S. Srikrishna (PSPB) bt Piyush Kushwaha (MP) 4-3 (21-67, 40-89(81), 46-79, 69-29, 56-15, 57-21, 55-31); Sumer Mago (MUM) bt Suraj Rathi (PUNE) 4-2 (5-71, 37-68, 81-1, 65-55, 52-26, 69(69)-5); Sahil Kakad (MUM) bt Shakir Qureshi (MUM) 4-3 (24-66, 57-4, 59-35, 49-66, 55-24, 63-65, 53-39).

-Team Sportstar