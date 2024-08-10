MagazineBuy Print

UFC Fight Night Tybura vs Spivac 2: Preview, fight cards, streaming information

UFC Fight Night: Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the UFC Fight Night main event bout between Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac. happening at the UFC Apex on Sunday.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 18:18 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Marcin Tybura of Poland (L) in action.
Marcin Tybura of Poland (L) in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Marcin Tybura of Poland (L) in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

This weekend’s UFC Fight Night will see Marcin Tybura, ranked eighth, take on ninth ranked Serghei Spivac in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las vegas on Sunday.

PREVIEW

Ranked heavyweights Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac meet for a second time in this weekend’s finale.

The 39-year-old Tybura is a fighter that knows who and what he is, and has put together an 8-2 record in his last 10 starts. Tybura is well-rounded and savvy; an experienced hand that knows how to maximize his talents and take advantage of his opponent’s shortcomings.

Tybura is coming into the bout on the back of a first-round submission win over Tai Tuivasa. “I feel pumped after this submission. The first run and I really hope to make it again. I did my best in preparation for this fight to be in the best shape, and that’s how I feel. And staying patient and waiting for Saturday,” Tybura said in an exclusive interaction with Sportstar.

After two back-to-back wins against Alexandr Romanov and Blagoy Ivanov, Tybura suffered a crushing first-round defeat at the hands of current interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. However, he bounced back in the next fight and added another ‘W’ to his record.

“It was nightmare for me because I had been a in a pretty good winning streak I just got lost from there. I got this loss against Volkov, but it was a close decision. I feel like I’ve been in shape. I couldn’t do what I wanted in the fight. It was Devastating for me. So, it really got me in a dark place for a couple of weeks, but it’s like a part of the game,” said Tybura, when asked about the immediate feeling after the loss.

“I think you need to go to these dark places to, you know, to find the answers and I hope I did find some of them and I hope I will come back with the with greater power than before,” he added.

Spivac was on a nice run heading into his showdown with Ciryl Gane in Paris last fall, but when he couldn’t get the Frenchman to the canvas, his winning streak came to a halt, and he’s been out of action since. His game has improved considerably since their first encounter, and it will be interesting to see how the dynamic changes in the rematch.

Full fight card
Main Event: Marcin Tybura vs Serghei Spivac
Damon Jackson vs Chepe Mariscal
Danny Barlow vs Nikolay Veretennikov
Chris Gutierrez vs Quang Le
Yana Santos vs Chelsea Chandler
Toshiomi Kazama vs Charalampos Grigoriou
Prelims
Karol Rosa vs Pannie Kianzad
Jhonata Diniz vs Karl Williams
Youssef Zalal vs Jarno Errens
Stephanie Luciano vs Talita Alencar
Streaming/telecast information
Watch UFC Fight Night - Tybura vs Spivac on 11th August, 2024 at 4:30 AM IST LIVE On Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu)

