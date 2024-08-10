UFC Fight Night Tybura vs Spivac 2: Preview, fight cards, streaming information

This weekend’s UFC Fight Night will see Marcin Tybura, ranked eighth, take on ninth ranked Serghei Spivac in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las vegas on Sunday.

PREVIEW

Ranked heavyweights Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac meet for a second time in this weekend’s finale.

The 39-year-old Tybura is a fighter that knows who and what he is, and has put together an 8-2 record in his last 10 starts. Tybura is well-rounded and savvy; an experienced hand that knows how to maximize his talents and take advantage of his opponent’s shortcomings.

Tybura is coming into the bout on the back of a first-round submission win over Tai Tuivasa. “I feel pumped after this submission. The first run and I really hope to make it again. I did my best in preparation for this fight to be in the best shape, and that’s how I feel. And staying patient and waiting for Saturday,” Tybura said in an exclusive interaction with Sportstar.

After two back-to-back wins against Alexandr Romanov and Blagoy Ivanov, Tybura suffered a crushing first-round defeat at the hands of current interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. However, he bounced back in the next fight and added another ‘W’ to his record.

“It was nightmare for me because I had been a in a pretty good winning streak I just got lost from there. I got this loss against Volkov, but it was a close decision. I feel like I’ve been in shape. I couldn’t do what I wanted in the fight. It was Devastating for me. So, it really got me in a dark place for a couple of weeks, but it’s like a part of the game,” said Tybura, when asked about the immediate feeling after the loss.

“I think you need to go to these dark places to, you know, to find the answers and I hope I did find some of them and I hope I will come back with the with greater power than before,” he added.

Spivac was on a nice run heading into his showdown with Ciryl Gane in Paris last fall, but when he couldn’t get the Frenchman to the canvas, his winning streak came to a halt, and he’s been out of action since. His game has improved considerably since their first encounter, and it will be interesting to see how the dynamic changes in the rematch.

Full fight card Main Event: Marcin Tybura vs Serghei Spivac Damon Jackson vs Chepe Mariscal Danny Barlow vs Nikolay Veretennikov Chris Gutierrez vs Quang Le Yana Santos vs Chelsea Chandler Toshiomi Kazama vs Charalampos Grigoriou Prelims Karol Rosa vs Pannie Kianzad Jhonata Diniz vs Karl Williams Youssef Zalal vs Jarno Errens Stephanie Luciano vs Talita Alencar