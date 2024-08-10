Indian sports wrap, August 10: Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Angel Orelien of Panama

FOOTBALL

Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Angel Orelien from Panama

I-League club Sreenidi Deccan FC announce the signing of Angel Gabriel Orelien Gonzalez, a talented Panamanian winger, who joins from the French Ligue 2 side Dunkerque on Saturday.

The 23-year-old his senior debut for Panama at the age of 17 in 2018.

From 🇵🇦 to 🇮🇳, the journey of a star continues! ⭐️



Welcome Angel Orelien to Sreenidi Deccan FC. This season just got a whole lot brighter! ⚡️



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/hYEho0ZiJl 🔗#WeAreSDFC#DeccanWarriors ⚔️ #WelcomeAngelpic.twitter.com/YJJN1N8ZCK — Sreenidi Deccan FC (@sreenidideccan) August 10, 2024

Orelien, born in Panama City, has had an impressive journey through the world of football. Beginning his career at Academia Bagoso FC at the age of seven, Orelien moved to Sporting San Miguelito in 2016. His talent soon caught the eye of international clubs, and in March 2019, it was announced that he would join Liga MX side Cruz Azul in July.

Orelien has also been a prominent figure on the international stage, making his senior debut for Panama at the age of 17 in 2018. He also represented them at the under-17 level in the 2017 CONCACAF U-17 Championship, at the Under-20 level in the 2017 Central American Games, and at the Under-23 level in the Maurice Revello Tournament in 2022 and 2023, where he was named in the Best XI of the 2023 edition.

- Team Sportstar