MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, August 10: Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Angel Orelien of Panama

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on August 10.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 13:46 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Angel Orelien in action.
Angel Orelien in action. | Photo Credit: Instagram @angelorelien10
infoIcon

Angel Orelien in action. | Photo Credit: Instagram @angelorelien10

FOOTBALL

Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Angel Orelien from Panama

I-League club Sreenidi Deccan FC announce the signing of Angel Gabriel Orelien Gonzalez, a talented Panamanian winger, who joins from the French Ligue 2 side Dunkerque on Saturday.

The 23-year-old his senior debut for Panama at the age of 17 in 2018.

Orelien, born in Panama City, has had an impressive journey through the world of football. Beginning his career at Academia Bagoso FC at the age of seven, Orelien moved to Sporting San Miguelito in 2016. His talent soon caught the eye of international clubs, and in March 2019, it was announced that he would join Liga MX side Cruz Azul in July.

Orelien has also been a prominent figure on the international stage, making his senior debut for Panama at the age of 17 in 2018. He also represented them at the under-17 level in the 2017 CONCACAF U-17 Championship, at the Under-20 level in the 2017 Central American Games, and at the Under-23 level in the Maurice Revello Tournament in 2022 and 2023, where he was named in the Best XI of the 2023 edition.

- Team Sportstar

Related Topics

Sreenidi Deccan FC /

Panama /

I-League /

Liga MX

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 10: Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Angel Orelien of Panama
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics Live Updates, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda in action in wrestling; Vinesh Phogat CAS verdict likely today
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wrestling LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 15 - August 10: Reetika Hooda in action vs Hungary’s Bernadett Nagy in women’s 76kg 1/8 match- bout updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Live Updates, August 10: IOA optimistic about wrestler’s chances after disqualification from wrestling final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian men’s hockey team returns to heroes’ welcome from Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 10: Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Angel Orelien of Panama
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess: Ajeet Kumar Verma set to become AICF’s new head of operations
    PTI
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 9: Bopanna-Ebden lose in Canada Open pre-quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Red Bull denies appeal of employee who accused F1 boss Christian Horner of misconduct
    AP
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 8: Shooting World Cup finals to take place in October
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 10: Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Angel Orelien of Panama
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics Live Updates, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda in action in wrestling; Vinesh Phogat CAS verdict likely today
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wrestling LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 15 - August 10: Reetika Hooda in action vs Hungary’s Bernadett Nagy in women’s 76kg 1/8 match- bout updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Live Updates, August 10: IOA optimistic about wrestler’s chances after disqualification from wrestling final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian men’s hockey team returns to heroes’ welcome from Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment