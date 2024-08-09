Chess: Ajeet Kumar Verma set to become AICF’s new head of operations

Incumbent Delhi Chess Association secretary Ajeet Kumar Verma is set to become the new head of operations of the All India Chess Federation (AICF).

Verma and Arbind Kumar Singh were the two candidates short-listed for the role, the AICF announced this week.

AICF vice-president Anil Kumar Raizada told PTI on Friday that the interviews of the two candidates were done and that an official announcement is expected within a day or two.

However, it has been learnt from sources that Verma has emerged as the frontrunner for the post.

Verma, 52, is a former chess player. He is an International Chess Federation (FIDE)-approved Arbiter since 2017 and a licensed International Arbiter since 2018.

He was also appointed the interim secretary of the AICF last year before the elections for the 2024-27 period.

Upon appointment, Verma will report directly to AICF secretary Dev Patel.

He will be handling the day-to-day affairs of the AICF.