MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chess: Ajeet Kumar Verma set to become AICF’s new head of operations

Verma, 52, is a former chess player. He is an International Chess Federation (FIDE)-approved Arbiter since 2017 and a licensed International Arbiter since 2018.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 19:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Representative Photo: Ajeet Kumar Verma to become AICF’s new head of operations.
Representative Photo: Ajeet Kumar Verma to become AICF’s new head of operations. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Representative Photo: Ajeet Kumar Verma to become AICF’s new head of operations. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Incumbent Delhi Chess Association secretary Ajeet Kumar Verma is set to become the new head of operations of the All India Chess Federation (AICF).

Verma and Arbind Kumar Singh were the two candidates short-listed for the role, the AICF announced this week.

AICF vice-president Anil Kumar Raizada told PTI on Friday that the interviews of the two candidates were done and that an official announcement is expected within a day or two.

ALSO READ | Vaishali, Humpy, Wenjun among top women superstars for Global Chess League Season 2

However, it has been learnt from sources that Verma has emerged as the frontrunner for the post.

Verma, 52, is a former chess player. He is an International Chess Federation (FIDE)-approved Arbiter since 2017 and a licensed International Arbiter since 2018.

He was also appointed the interim secretary of the AICF last year before the elections for the 2024-27 period.

Upon appointment, Verma will report directly to AICF secretary Dev Patel.

He will be handling the day-to-day affairs of the AICF.

Related stories

Related Topics

AICF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess: Ajeet Kumar Verma set to become AICF’s new head of operations
    PTI
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 9: Punjab FC signs Manish Timsina as goalkeeping coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: Vinesh appeal verdict today; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar struggle in golf round 3; Aman Sehrawat in bronze-medal bout at 10:45 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who won gold in previous Olympic games before France vs Spain final?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: When was the last time France won men’s football Olympic gold?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Chess: Ajeet Kumar Verma set to become AICF’s new head of operations
    PTI
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 9: Punjab FC signs Manish Timsina as goalkeeping coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. Red Bull denies appeal of employee who accused F1 boss Christian Horner of misconduct
    AP
  4. Indian sports wrap, August 8: Shooting World Cup finals to take place in October
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 7: Raina reaches second round in ITF tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess: Ajeet Kumar Verma set to become AICF’s new head of operations
    PTI
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 9: Punjab FC signs Manish Timsina as goalkeeping coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: Vinesh appeal verdict today; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar struggle in golf round 3; Aman Sehrawat in bronze-medal bout at 10:45 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who won gold in previous Olympic games before France vs Spain final?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: When was the last time France won men’s football Olympic gold?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment